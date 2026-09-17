Nirmala Sitharaman tears up as MS Subbulakshmi’s song plays at Bengaluru event

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was visibly moved during an event in Bengaluru Wednesday as a song by legendary Carnatic vocalist MS Subbulakshmi played in the background.
A video shared by news agency ANI shows Sitharaman wiping away tears while listening to the song. The event was organised at Chowdiah Memorial Hall to commemorate Subbulakshmi’s 110th birth anniversary.
Sitharaman, who attended the programme as the chief guest, spoke about Subbulakshmi’s immense contribution to Carnatic music and devotion’s place in the tradition.
“So bhakti in Carnatic music is the living soul of the tradition, kept vibrant through a magnificent confluence of languages. In a single concert, the diverse linguistic and spiritual traditions flow together like rivers into the ocean,” she said.
She also reflected on Subbulakshmi’s commitment to music, her humility, and the discipline behind honing her craft. “Her genius rested on an unforgiving intellectual discipline.”
#WATCH | Karnataka: Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gets emotional and breaks down as she hears a song being sung at an event in Bengaluru to mark the 110th birth anniversary of legendary singer MS Subbulakshmi. pic.twitter.com/FjDpAtwDqN
— ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2026
The celebrations also featured a performance by Subbulakshmi’s great-granddaughters, S Aishwarya and S Saundarya. They have carried forward their great-grandmother’s musical legacy and reportedly performed some of her compositions during the programme.
Towards the end of the video, Sitharaman was seen meeting Aishwarya and Saundarya near the stage, where the three posed for a photograph.
Born on September 16, 1916, in Madurai, Subbulakshmi became one of India’s most celebrated Carnatic vocalists. In 1998, she became the first musician to be awarded the Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian honour.
She was also the first Indian musician to perform at the United Nations General Assembly, where she appeared in 1966. Her devotional music earned her a wide following in India and overseas.
Subbulakshmi died in Chennai on December 11, 2004, aged 88.