Nirmala Sitharaman tears up as MS Subbulakshmi’s song plays at Bengaluru event

The viral video shows Sitharaman wiping away tears while listening to the song.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was visibly moved during an event in Bengaluru Wednesday as a song by legendary Carnatic vocalist MS Subbulakshmi played in the background.

A video shared by news agency ANI shows Sitharaman wiping away tears while listening to the song. The event was organised at Chowdiah Memorial Hall to commemorate Subbulakshmi’s 110th birth anniversary.

Sitharaman, who attended the programme as the chief guest, spoke about Subbulakshmi’s immense contribution to Carnatic music and devotion’s place in the tradition.

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“So bhakti in Carnatic music is the living soul of the tradition, kept vibrant through a magnificent confluence of languages. In a single concert, the diverse linguistic and spiritual traditions flow together like rivers into the ocean,” she said.