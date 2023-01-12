‘I would have given you a tight hug’: Nirmala Sitharaman reassures girl student during interaction in Rajasthan’s Kota

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman won people’s hearts, during an interaction with students in Rajasthan’s Kota, as she said she would have given a “tight hug” to a girl student, who told her about lacking confidence and going through various “ups and downs”.

A medical student named Apala Mishra raised concern over her inner turmoil while dealing with ups and downs and lacking confidence. In a heartwarming response, Sitharaman said she would have given a huge hug if the girl was near her and also triggered laughter as she sarcastically dealt with a male student who interrupted her while she answered the question.

In the clip shared from the official Twitter handle of Sitharaman, the girl is heard saying, “Since I have reached here, there have been many ups and downs. Confidence becomes very low and it is problematic.” Motivating her, Sitharaman reminded her that she was able to stand up and say that, unlike others. The minister also reassured her that she does not need to be tensed.

“No, you shouldn’t be. You should be the last person to be tensed here. I am not trying to mock anybody, but the moment Apala highlighted this as a challenge for her, how many of us felt, at least she asked that question. You have recognised ups and downs, that’s half the bridge crossed. I am honestly telling you,” Sithraman said. The medical student broke into tears after hearing her words.

Pouring out her emotions, Sitharaman added, “If I were to be closer to you now, I would have given you a huge hug, honestly. Let’s all understand life is never going to be without ups and downs.”

Meanwhile, a boy interrupted her with a question and the minister was quick to bring out “the typical boy mentality”. She urged boys not to pretend that the matter is “so girly, girly” and triggered laughter.

She is heard saying, “Hey boys, you don’t want answers. Wait a minute, hey come on. I have not finished the answer I am giving Apala, but that answer is important for you all also. You don’t pretend you don’t have ups and downs. The typical boy mentality, know?

”I don’t have any of these, this is so girly, girly. And it is they who have ups and downs who pretend- oh, no, you know? None of that. The answer that has been given to Apala is more for the boys,” she added.

Further, boosting the girl’s confidence, the minister urged her to motivate herself and appreciated her for recognising what has been draining her down. During her one-day visit to Kota, Sitharaman took part in a credit outreach program on Sunday and the clip was from ‘Yuva Shakti Samvad’.

Sitharaman’s speech instigated many online. A user commented, “Very encouraging reply @nsitharaman Ma’am.… and what an example of “typical Boy’s mentality.” Another user wrote, “Excellent Mam @nsitharaman- very impactful message instilling that much needed confidence to Apala & many others.”