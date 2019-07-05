Nirmala Sitharaman gets praise by ditching briefcase for ‘bahi khata’ in Budget 2019

Nirmala Sitharaman became the first woman Finance Minister to present the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha Friday, but departing from the usual tradition of carrying a leather briefcase the document was wrapped in a red cloth embossed with the national emblem.

The nation’s Chief Economic Advisor said that the red cloth bag was used as part of upholding a traditional Indian practice. The ‘bahi khata’, however, is a not a budget but usually a ledger book kept traditionally by Indian businessmen to maintain records. It must also be noted that red cloth is used to wrap or cover religious texts and books as well.

So, it is not the traditional 💼 leather bag this year, from which the word Budget originated FM @nsitharaman; MoS, Finance @ianuragthakur and @FinMinIndia officials at North Block, with #Budget2019 documents #BudgetForNewIndia pic.twitter.com/8dXx4exz2K — PIB India (@PIB_India) July 5, 2019

Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian called it a sign of “departure from the slavery of Western slavery”. “It is in Indian tradition. It symbolizes our departure from the slavery of Western thought. It is not a budget but a ‘bahi khata’ (ledger),” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian on FM Nirmala Sitharaman keeping budget documents in four fold red cloth instead of a briefcase: It is in Indian tradition. It symbolizes our departure from slavery of Western thought. It is not a budget but a ‘bahi khata'(ledger) pic.twitter.com/ZhXdmnfbvl — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2019

Soon hashtag #BahiKhata started trending and many shared their views.

While most appreciated the minister’s departure from tradition, others pointed out that she should have also avoided delivering the Budget speech in English. A few said they expected the Budget for new India to be on a digital platform.

From the traditional briefcase held by male Finance Ministers to the #BahiKhata beig introduced by India’s first full time woman FM – the very erudite Niramala Sitharaman :) Love it pic.twitter.com/WOhOkjOUR9 — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) July 5, 2019

Finance minister @nsitharaman used the red bag while breaking the western tradition briefcase,and it is ans symbol of indian culture and also change the name of union budget as bahikhaata. Good initiative to return to indian culture.#BahiKhata — Aaditya Tiwari (@__aadityatiwari) July 5, 2019

As #briefcase is always allied with #bribe_money did FM @nsitharaman want to shift from that #negativity to go in for #BahiKhata ? — SHANKAR BARADHWAJ (@shankar6763) July 5, 2019

All eyes on the #financeminister @nsitharaman as she ditches the conventional briefcase for #BahiKhata to present the budget 2019. #BudgetForNewIndia pic.twitter.com/jQd5H2IfQK — Keshav R Murugesh (@keshav_murugesh) July 5, 2019

Departing from the British-era Breifcase, FM carries #Budget2019 doc in the auspicious red cloth #bahiKhata which is the Indian system of book-keeping that predates ancient Roman & Greek sys. Symbolic shift in our psyche. This is truly Indian 🇮🇳#Budget2019 #BudgetForNewIndia pic.twitter.com/jfK0r9XoVo — Gokul B Gowder (@gokulbgowder) July 5, 2019

We thought #Budget2019 will be in powerpoint presentation with Pie charts and graphs But they changed to #bahiKhata #DigitalIndia https://t.co/TvMCfJWeRK — ‎Chinmaya🤙 (@ChinmayaR_) July 5, 2019

Slavery of western thought…wow m so amazed…..but why u speak in english its too slavery of western thought isn’t it ? #hypocrites #Budget2019 https://t.co/bWeRDCvyRS — Amit Sahu (@AmitSahu_Journo) July 5, 2019

Don’t travel by airplanes or foreign cars. Instead use Pushpak Vimans and bullock carts. Wear only Janeu,Dhoti,Chandan,kurta and not western suit pant. Use pigeons instead of e-mail or Whatsapp. Use matkas instead of fridge. https://t.co/i30x4tPCzg — Mukul Raj (@beingmukul20) July 5, 2019

Sitharaman announced an additional cess of Re 1 per litre of petrol and diesel in her budget speech. The finance minister also announced an increase in custom duty on gold and precious times from 10 per cent to 12.5 per cent. There were no tax breaks for individual taxpayers but there was an increase in the surcharge on highest income earners.