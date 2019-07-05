Toggle Menu
Nirmala Sitharaman gets praise by ditching briefcase for ‘bahi khata’ in Budget 2019

The ‘Bahi Khata’, however, is a not a budget but usually a ledger book kept by traditional businessmen to maintain records.

Nirmala Sitharaman became the first woman Finance Minister to present the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha Friday, but departing from the usual tradition of carrying a leather briefcase the document was wrapped in a red cloth embossed with the national emblem.

The nation’s Chief Economic Advisor said that the red cloth bag was used as part of upholding a traditional Indian practice. The ‘bahi khata’, however, is a not a budget but usually a ledger book kept traditionally by Indian businessmen to maintain records. It must also be noted that red cloth is used to wrap or cover religious texts and books as well.

Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian called it a sign of “departure from the slavery of Western slavery”. “It is in Indian tradition. It symbolizes our departure from the slavery of Western thought. It is not a budget but a ‘bahi khata’ (ledger),” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Soon hashtag #BahiKhata started trending and many shared their views.

While most appreciated the minister’s departure from tradition, others pointed out that she should have also avoided delivering the Budget speech in English. A few said they expected the Budget for new India to be on a digital platform.

Sitharaman announced an additional cess of Re 1 per litre of petrol and diesel in her budget speech. The finance minister also announced an increase in custom duty on gold and precious times from 10 per cent to 12.5 per cent. There were no tax breaks for individual taxpayers but there was an increase in the surcharge on highest income earners.

