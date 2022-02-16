‘Nimbu Khatta Hai’: Yuzvendra Chahal wins internet with this funny video

With his latest Instagram reel, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has shown that his social media game is as strong as his formidable bowling.

In a hilarious video, Yuzvendra Chahal can be seen lying on the bed with his fellow cricketers Shikhar Dhawan on his left and Kuldeep Yadav on the right.

The three cricketers then lip sync a movie dialogue, with Chahal licking a lemon and saying “Paaji, nimbu khatta hai” (Paaji, the lemon is sour) with a distraught expression. To this Dhawan responds in Punjabi, “Metha nimbu kithhe milda hai, menu das mai lawanga”, which roughly translates to “Tell me where I can get a sweet lemon, I will get it for you”. In response to this funny exchange, Yadav is seen laughing.

Not just fans but also celebrities like Prince Narula, Eesha Agarwal and Aparshakti Khurana appreciated the trio’s acting skills.

Both Yuzvendra Chahal and Shikhar Dhawan have a substantial social media following, with 7.2 million and 10.4 million followers, respectively. The cricketers are often seen indulging in Instagram challenges and making entertaining videos that often go viral. Last month Chahal’s Instagram reel in which he lip synced to a popular dialogue from Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise went viral with almost 11 million views.