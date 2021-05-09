scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, May 09, 2021
Most read

Night duty cop in Varanasi helps thirsty dog, viral picture wins praise online

Many were touched by the cop's gesture for extending help to the thirsty dog. "Goodness and humanity in action. God bless the policeman and his family," read one of the many comments on the viral picture.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 9, 2021 11:55:03 am
Varanasi, Varanasi cop, policeman gives water to dog viral picture, IPS Sukirti Madhav, twitter news, good news, trending, indian express, indian express newsSince being shared, the post has garnered over 24,000 likes with the picture being widely circulated online. (Source: @policemedianews/Twitter)

Amid the ongoing pandemic which is killings thousands of lives across the world, small acts of empathy and love bring hope of a better tomorrow.

In a touching picture, which has now gone viral on social media, an on-duty police personnel is seen helping a dog drink water from a handpump. The photograph was originally shared by Twitter account @policemedianews. According to the tweet, the picture is of the city Kashi Vishwanath in Varanasi.

The viral post was later shared by IPS officer Sukirti Madhav, who quoted a dialogue from web series Paatal Lok and tweeted, “If a man loves dogs, he is a good man. If dogs love a man, he is a good man! Incredible Banaras..!”

Since being shared, the post has garnered over 24,000 likes with the picture being widely circulated online.

Many were touched by the cop’s gesture for extending help to the thirsty dog. “Goodness and humanity in action. God bless the policeman and his family,” read one of the many comments on the viral picture.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 09: Latest News

Advertisement
x