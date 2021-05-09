Night duty cop in Varanasi helps thirsty dog, viral picture wins praise online

Since being shared, the post has garnered over 24,000 likes with the picture being widely circulated online. (Source: @policemedianews/Twitter)

Amid the ongoing pandemic which is killings thousands of lives across the world, small acts of empathy and love bring hope of a better tomorrow.

In a touching picture, which has now gone viral on social media, an on-duty police personnel is seen helping a dog drink water from a handpump. The photograph was originally shared by Twitter account @policemedianews. According to the tweet, the picture is of the city Kashi Vishwanath in Varanasi.

The viral post was later shared by IPS officer Sukirti Madhav, who quoted a dialogue from web series Paatal Lok and tweeted, “If a man loves dogs, he is a good man. If dogs love a man, he is a good man! Incredible Banaras..!”

If a man loves dogs, he is a good man.

If dogs love a man, he is a good man.! Incredible Banaras..! pic.twitter.com/Wu4e6KVxdd — Sukirti Madhav Mishra (@SukirtiMadhav) May 7, 2021

Since being shared, the post has garnered over 24,000 likes with the picture being widely circulated online.

Many were touched by the cop’s gesture for extending help to the thirsty dog. “Goodness and humanity in action. God bless the policeman and his family,” read one of the many comments on the viral picture.

Quote from Paatal Lok series. I always listen it. This quote is perfectly suited for this real picture. Thank you sir for sharing — Gopinath (@Gopinat85385131) May 8, 2021

Nice humanity. Salute — Nirvair Shandilya (@whiskins63) May 7, 2021

Commendable work Respected sir — आशुतोष पाण्डेय (@ashutoshgyanpur) May 7, 2021

These are the real heroes, they do good to everyone around & not only in front of a camera….!! — PappuRam (@BholeRam20) May 8, 2021

Goodness and humanity in action . God bless the police man and his family — T K Srinath (@tksri100) May 8, 2021

Koi bhi jaanwar ho uski help karoge to accha hi hoga — Vikrantsingh Rawat (@Vikrant54382212) May 8, 2021

Great job..

Banaras is amazing..❤️😊 — Soumya singh 🇮🇳 (@singhsoumya28) May 7, 2021