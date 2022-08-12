Nigerian woman’s makeover as an Indian bride wins hearts online

Indian weddings are known around the world for their extravagant and ostentatious celebrations. The bride and groom wearing their traditional attire also grab a lot of eyeballs.

It is usual for Indian brides to wear a lot of ornaments on their big day. An African woman decided to undergo a makeover and dress as an Indian bride for her wedding.

The Nigerian woman’s makeover has won hearts online as a video featuring her wedding look has been posted on Instagram by Neha Waraich Grover, a makeup artist from Punjab.

The video shared five days ago shows the woman’s makeover. From eyelashes to embroidered yellow lehenga and red bangles, the makeup artist gives her a complete Indian look.

“Wait for her perfect eyebrows twerk Visit @neha_waraich_grover_nwg for more. Ps:- it was my dream to do an African girl as an idian bride. I was looking for an African model for that, n then i got this real Bride..yipppeee!Felt so lucky that i got an opportunity to doll her up for her Big big day,” the makeup artist from Jalandhar captioned the post.

The video has garnered more than 4.6 lakh likes and 5.4 million views on Instagram. Netizens could not stop gushing over her beauty.

An Instagram user commented, “She’s really looking so pretty adorable. All credit goes to.” Another user wrote, “Omg. Fabulous. Beautiful.”