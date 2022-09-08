scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

‘Dadi-ji declined any aid’: NGO locates viral elderly woman selling chocolates on Mumbai train

Moved by the elderly woman's indomitable spirit, the NGO Hemkunt Foundation set out to find her and were left surprised by her sense of pride.

elderly woman selling chocolate in Mumbai local, Mumbai local, NGO finds viral elderly woman, indian expressAfter 48 hours of day and night searching and changing 12 local trains, they found her amid the hustle and bustle of Mumbai local trains.

The internet is a place where great deeds done by common people get appreciated. A video showing an elderly woman selling chocolates on a Mumbai local train recently went viral on social media. Moved by the elderly woman’s indomitable spirit, the NGO Hemkunt Foundation set out to find her and were left surprised by her sense of pride.

In a series of tweets, Harteerath Singh Ahluwalia, the NGO’s founder, explained how they met “Dadi-ji”. After 48 hours of day and night searching and changing 12 local trains, they found her amid the hustle and bustle of Mumbai local trains.

ALSO READ |‘Let’s help her’: Video of elderly woman selling papads in Jaipur moves netizens

As the volunteers offered her monetary help, the woman surprised them by declining the offer. So they bought all the chocolates she had. “Dadi exudes sheer determination, uncompromising self-worth and an honest love for life that sets her apart,” Ahluwalia wrote on Twitter.

On September 5, sharing a photograph of the woman selling chocolates on a Mumbai train, Ahluwalia tweeted, “Hi #Mumbai folks, trying to find “Dadi ji” who’s seen earning her livelihood on a train. Would want to help her out and make things a bit more comfortable for her- randomly came across this reel on Instagram but no luck so far.#Bombay.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and ...Premium
UPSC Key-September 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and ...
Chai pe charcha, Dalit home visits, regular tours: BJP charts a plan for ...Premium
Chai pe charcha, Dalit home visits, regular tours: BJP charts a plan for ...
Newsmaker | Nishikant Dubey: Hemant Soren’s bugbear, Deoghar’...Premium
Newsmaker | Nishikant Dubey: Hemant Soren’s bugbear, Deoghar’...
Central Vista criticism reflects inability of old elite to accept New IndiaPremium
Central Vista criticism reflects inability of old elite to accept New India

Dadiji won hearts online and praises poured in for the NGO. A user commented, “Well done Singh Saheb. And kudos and respect to Dadiji for her determination and self respect.” Another user wrote, “Finally, your pursuit became successful. God bless you for your wonderful gesture brother.” A third user commented, “Also, prayers and deep respect to Dadi ji for her self reliance and unsparing efforts. May God bless her with health and happiness.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-09-2022 at 08:20:18 pm
Next Story

Goat pox vaccine ‘100% effective’ against LSD, outbreak has ebbed in parts of Gujarat: Rupala

Watch Live | We are at Apple Park covering the iPhone event. Catch the updates here
Click Here

Top News

Kartavya Path is about political hegemony, the imprint of Modi raj
Opinion

Kartavya Path is about political hegemony, the imprint of Modi raj

Central Vista criticism reflects inability of old elite to accept New India
Opinion

Central Vista criticism reflects inability of old elite to accept New India

Premium
India vs Afghanistan: Follow live updates here
Asia Cup

India vs Afghanistan: Follow live updates here

Who was Yakub Memon, revamp of whose burial site has stirred a controversy?

Who was Yakub Memon, revamp of whose burial site has stirred a controversy?

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop
Decoding film economics

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop

Shikara: The better film on Kashmir, but you chose to make the wrong one a hit

Shikara: The better film on Kashmir, but you chose to make the wrong one a hit

Premium
Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and Empty Canopy’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and Empty Canopy’

Premium
Qualifying cut-off for SC, ST, OBC candidates at an all-time low
NEET UG Result

Qualifying cut-off for SC, ST, OBC candidates at an all-time low

Why Apple dropped the iPhone mini and took up iPhone 14 Plus instead

Why Apple dropped the iPhone mini and took up iPhone 14 Plus instead

Can artificial sweeteners increase the risk of heart attack?

Can artificial sweeteners increase the risk of heart attack?

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 08: Latest News
Advertisement