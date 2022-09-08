‘Dadi-ji declined any aid’: NGO locates viral elderly woman selling chocolates on Mumbai train

The internet is a place where great deeds done by common people get appreciated. A video showing an elderly woman selling chocolates on a Mumbai local train recently went viral on social media. Moved by the elderly woman’s indomitable spirit, the NGO Hemkunt Foundation set out to find her and were left surprised by her sense of pride.

In a series of tweets, Harteerath Singh Ahluwalia, the NGO’s founder, explained how they met “Dadi-ji”. After 48 hours of day and night searching and changing 12 local trains, they found her amid the hustle and bustle of Mumbai local trains.

We found Dadi ji- with your support!😊

After 48 hours of day and night search and some 12 changes of local trains in Mumbai today, we finally found Dadi ji. pic.twitter.com/DpwAnuWKKB — Harteerath Singh Ahluwalia (@HarteerathSingh) September 7, 2022

As the volunteers offered her monetary help, the woman surprised them by declining the offer. So they bought all the chocolates she had. “Dadi exudes sheer determination, uncompromising self-worth and an honest love for life that sets her apart,” Ahluwalia wrote on Twitter.

On September 5, sharing a photograph of the woman selling chocolates on a Mumbai train, Ahluwalia tweeted, “Hi #Mumbai folks, trying to find “Dadi ji” who’s seen earning her livelihood on a train. Would want to help her out and make things a bit more comfortable for her- randomly came across this reel on Instagram but no luck so far.#Bombay.”

Dadiji won hearts online and praises poured in for the NGO. A user commented, “Well done Singh Saheb. And kudos and respect to Dadiji for her determination and self respect.” Another user wrote, “Finally, your pursuit became successful. God bless you for your wonderful gesture brother.” A third user commented, “Also, prayers and deep respect to Dadi ji for her self reliance and unsparing efforts. May God bless her with health and happiness.”