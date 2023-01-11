scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

Charity NGO director wins billboard trend with a kind message

Many organisations like the Mumbai police also shared their versions of the billboard trends.

The latest meme that is taking over social media is the billboard collaboration between an online shopping and instant delivery service, Blinkit, and food delivery company Zomato.

What started as a fun marketing campaign soon turned into a meme, as is often the case with social media. Many organisations like the Mumbai police also shared their versions of the billboard trend.

 

On January 7, Harteerath Singh, director at the Hemkunt Foundation, partook in the billboard meme. In a viral post, Singh is seen holding a cardboard that says, “khana mangogay, langar denge” and “thand lagaygi, kambal denge”. This loosely translates to, “if you ask for your food, we will serve you langar” and “if you get cold, we will give you blanket”.

This post points to the charitable aid work done by the foundation, which runs many food banks and blanket-donation drives in the biting cold of north India.

While sharing the video, Singh wrote, “#SinghWithASign: Be it war struck areas like the Syrian borders or the remotest of towns, Guru Nanaks langar is available for everyone regardless of caste, colour, gender and creed! The same goes for protecting the honour of those with a blanket- since the 14th century!”.

This post soon got over six lakh likes. A Twitter user commented, “Aced the trend in the most beautiful way ❤️ ”. Another user wrote, “And trend winner is here”.

