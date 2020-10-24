Kolkata: NGO conducts food drive to ensure ‘no one sleeps hungry’ during Durga Puja

During the food drive, the NGO volunteers are ensuring that social distancing protocol is being maintained.

In the ‘City of Joy’, Durga Puja does not only involve pandal-hopping but a huge number of social and philanthropic activities are associated with it as well.

To ensure that “no one sleeps hungry in Kolkata” during the festival, the Indian Humanitarian Assistance (IHA) Foundation is serving food to the underprivileged and needy, along with providing dry ration to those who are still struggling following the double impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and Cyclone Amphan.

The food drive is an initiative to ensure that food is served to those who are in a dire situation due to the pandemic. (Source: IHA Foundation) The food drive is an initiative to ensure that food is served to those who are in a dire situation due to the pandemic. (Source: IHA Foundation)

The volunteers of the IHA Foundation are driving around the streets of Kolkata and serving food to several people who have been left without a livelihood following the lockdown.

“We have initiated a special Durga Puja drive keeping in mind that while some are staying home, and some are venturing out to enjoy the humdrum of the festivities, many are not able to feed themselves during the puja,” said Chairman IHA Foundation Satnam Singh Ahluwalia.

The volunteers of the IHA Foundation are driving around streets of Kolkata and serving food to mutthias, beggars and ragpickers. (Source: IHA Foundation) The volunteers of the IHA Foundation are driving around streets of Kolkata and serving food to mutthias, beggars and ragpickers. (Source: IHA Foundation)

The foundation is celebrating the festival by feeding the needy at various points, like at hospitals, railway stations, shelter homes etc.

“We understand the protocols that are in place to stop the transmission of Covid, however, we must always remember that these protocols are made to keep us safe and healthy and not to distance ourselves from humanity and brotherhood towards the people who are suffering,” Ahluwalia added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd