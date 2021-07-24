scorecardresearch
‘Only desi fans revisit’: Newspaper clip from Main Hoon Na’s end credit goes viral

"I seriously don't know why I am typing this because no one is going to be able to read this through the camera but I guess I have no choice," the dummy newspaper article read.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 24, 2021 6:10:46 pm
main hoon na, main ho na newspaper clipping viral, sunil shetty end credit main hoon na, Yeh Fizayein, main hoon na Yeh Fizayein, indian expressThe quirky discovery was made 17 years after the film was released.

For desi movie buffs, Hindi films from the late 90s and early 2000s hold a special place in their hearts. Time and again, these films keeps everyone talking online — be it in form of memes or some quirky, lesser-known facts. Now, it’s Shah Rukh Khan’s 2004 hit Main Hoon Na, which has created a buzz across social media platforms.

A small clipping of a newspaper article alongside a picture of former Army officer Raghavan Dutta played by Sunil Shetty has gone viral. Reason? Well, the hilarious content seen in it, which was supposed to be an article about the death of Shetty’s character, who played the role of the villain in the film.

“I seriously don’t know why I am typing this because no one is going to be able to read this through the camera but I guess I have no choice. You see the thing is that the colours don’t seem to match so I basically have to type this whole thing out,” the dummy article reads. “I am thinking of handing over this honourable job to my two hardworking colleagues, Vikram Gupta and Vaibhav Misra,” it adds.


ALSO READ |SRK’s emotional scene from Main Hoon Na has been turned into a hilarious meme

For those wondering, where it appeared in the film, it was part of the end credits of the Farah Khan directorial, in a song titled ‘Yeh Fizayein’, in which the entire cast came together to dance. Although it’s been more than 15 years, it seems the film still has desi fans intrigued to go back and dig out such a minute detail.

“Things I wake up for/to…” Twitter user Garvita (@grrrvita) wrote, sharing the image of the newspaper clipping, originally shared on a Reddit sub-group.

In case you think it’s photoshopped or fake, check out the ending credit song here.

(Catch the close-up of the paper at 0.12)

The hilarious revelation got everyone intrigued online. Many commenting on the thread they love knowing such trivia and now want to track the person responsible for the text seen in the newspaper.

