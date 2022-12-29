Newspaper apology for ‘breaking TV over Messi-Ronaldo rivalry’ has a twist

The debate on who among Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo is the better footballer or the greatest of all time (GOAT) refuses to die down, even though Messi has won seven Ballon d’Ors, as against Ronaldo’s five, and powered Argentina to the FIFA World Cup glory, the team’s first since 1986.

In a sarcastic note published in a newspaper, a man apparently apologised to his roommate for “damaging the TV that he had bought with his savings”. The reason why he “damaged the TV” is hilarious, even though the note is an advertisement for the “bidblast scheme” of the fintech company Cred.

Apparently, as per the advertisement, the man broke the TV by throwing a vase on it as his roommate kept shouting “Messi is the only GOAT” when Argentina beat France in the World Cup final. It made him angry because he is a Ronaldo fan.

“This never happened, It’s a business promotion strategy by @CRED_club,” commented a Twitter user. “Note-For those who don’t know…This is just an Advertisement of CRED…CRED is an Indian credit card bill payment platform…They are well known & popular for their amazing marketing strategy like this one,” another netizen explained. “Its CRED story ads. nothing to with real life,” another posted.