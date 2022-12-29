scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 29, 2022

Newspaper apology for ‘breaking TV over Messi-Ronaldo rivalry’ has a twist

The reason why he ‘damaged the TV’ is hilarious, even though the apology is actually an ad for a fintech firm.

Newspaper apology for ‘breaking TV over Messi-Ronaldo rivalry’ has a twist, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Cred, fintech firm, Cred ad, funny, hilarious, viral, trending, Indian ExpressIn a sarcastic note published in a newspaper, a man apparently apologised to his roommate for "damaging the TV”.
Listen to this article
Newspaper apology for ‘breaking TV over Messi-Ronaldo rivalry’ has a twist
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The debate on who among Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo is the better footballer or the greatest of all time (GOAT) refuses to die down, even though Messi has won seven Ballon d’Ors, as against Ronaldo’s five, and powered Argentina to the FIFA World Cup glory, the team’s first since 1986.

In a sarcastic note published in a newspaper, a man apparently apologised to his roommate for “damaging the TV that he had bought with his savings”. The reason why he “damaged the TV” is hilarious, even though the note is an advertisement for the “bidblast scheme” of the fintech company Cred.

Also Read |New CRED ad takes fans back to 90s; Sonu Nigam-Shaan memes flood Twitter

Apparently, as per the advertisement, the man broke the TV by throwing a vase on it as his roommate kept shouting “Messi is the only GOAT” when Argentina beat France in the World Cup final. It made him angry because he is a Ronaldo fan.

“This never happened, It’s a business promotion strategy by @CRED_club,” commented a Twitter user. “Note-For those who don’t know…This is just an Advertisement of CRED…CRED is an Indian credit card bill payment platform…They are well known & popular for their amazing marketing strategy like this one,” another netizen explained. “Its CRED story ads. nothing to with real life,” another posted.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 29-12-2022 at 18:25 IST
Next Story

UP govt moves SC against Allahabad HC order on OBC reservation in urban local body polls

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 29: Latest News
Advertisement
close