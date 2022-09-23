Newspaper ad for lost ‘death certificate’ goes viral, user asks whether to deliver in heaven or hell

A person posted an advertisement in a newspaper seeking his or her lost death certificate and internet users cannot stop laughing. The photograph of the advertisement has gone viral and netizens are saying time travel is real.

The lost ad shared by Indian Police Service officer Rupin Sharma was captioned, “It happens only in #India.” The ad mentioned about the time and place where the death certificate was lost and also stated the registration number along with other details.

”I have lost my Death certificate at Lumding Bazar dated 07/09/22 Morning time near about 10.00 AM Registration No: 93/18 SL No: 0068132 Ranjit Kumar chakraborty S/o Sudhangsu Bimal Chakraborty Simultala (Harlangphar) Po/ps: Lumding Dist: Hojai Assam,” read the ad.

The comments section is replete with laughter emojis and many poked fun at the ad. A user commented, “If found where the certificate has to be delivered Heaven or Hell?” Another user commented, “Time travel is real.” A third user commented, “To err is human!”

Hilarious typos often grab attention online. In July this year, a rental ad for an apartment went viral as it mentioned that the apartment cannot be rented to poets. Instead of pets, erroneously the ad said poets, chiming in laughter online. “Unfurnished Apartments for rent. One bedroom apartment. All utilities included. No poets. No smoking. Available. July 1. 802-747-9094,” the ad read.