Toggle Menu
Former PM points out media houses wrongly identified Bhutan PM, Indians apologisehttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/news-channels-gaffe-involving-bhutanese-pms-photo-draws-flak-online-indians-apologise-5757953/

Former PM points out media houses wrongly identified Bhutan PM, Indians apologise

The tweet garnered a lot of attention online and gained outpouring response from Indians on the platform who on behalf of the news channels apologised profusely for the gaffe.

modi swearing in ceremony, narendra modi oath ceremony, bhutan pm modi swearing in ceremony, Lotay Tshering, bhutan pm, news channel wrong photo bhutan pm, viral news, indian express
News channels’ error caught the attention of former Bhutan prime minister and many said sorry to him on behalf of the channels.

The swearing-in ceremony for Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a whopping 8000 guests in attendance at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Thursday, and was a star-studded affair with celebrities and head of foreign states present. However, some media outlets used wrong images while identifying the Prime Minister of Bhutan, and his predecessor was not happy about it.

Tshering Tobgay was quick to notice the embarrassing errors and took to Twitter to express his dismay.

“India’s media would be up in arms if any other country got the picture of their PM wrong. Yet they continue to embarrass themselves and insult us when it comes to identifying our PM,” Tobgay wrote on the micro-blogging site. “Bhutan may be small, but she is India’s close neighbour and a very close friend,” added the politician.

While one Indian news channel tweeted out a picture of Tobgay instead of PM Dr Lotay Tshering, another used a photo of Chief Advisor of Interim Government, Chief Justice Tshering Wangchuk.

The tweet garnered a lot of attention online, and many Indians on the platform apologised profusely on behalf of the news channels. Many also tagged the channels and asked for a formal apology.

One of the news channels issued an apology online and removed the tweet.

Tobgay later also tweeted a photo of Dr Tshering for the media’s further reference.

PM Modi in his second term made a fresh effort to reach out to nations in the neighbourhood, the diaspora, and the China-Russia-led regional grouping of Central Asian countries. With a series of bilateral meetings in the line-up, Modi will meet the leaders of countries from BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation), who were invited for the oath-taking ceremony.

Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering, Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena, Kyrgyzstan President Sooronbay Jeenbekov, Bangladeshi President Abdul Hamid, Myanmar President U Win Myint, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Nepalese Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli, Thailand special envoy Grisada Boonrach arrived in India for Modi’s swearing-in ceremony on Thursday.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 'Pepper spray, whistle': Women list out self-defence weapons they carry while running
2 ENG vs SA: Imran Tahir dismisses Jonny Bairstow for golden duck and memes follow
3 These funny TikTok videos with wrong pronunciation will leave you in splits!