Former PM points out media houses wrongly identified Bhutan PM, Indians apologise

The swearing-in ceremony for Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a whopping 8000 guests in attendance at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Thursday, and was a star-studded affair with celebrities and head of foreign states present. However, some media outlets used wrong images while identifying the Prime Minister of Bhutan, and his predecessor was not happy about it.

Tshering Tobgay was quick to notice the embarrassing errors and took to Twitter to express his dismay.

“India’s media would be up in arms if any other country got the picture of their PM wrong. Yet they continue to embarrass themselves and insult us when it comes to identifying our PM,” Tobgay wrote on the micro-blogging site. “Bhutan may be small, but she is India’s close neighbour and a very close friend,” added the politician.

While one Indian news channel tweeted out a picture of Tobgay instead of PM Dr Lotay Tshering, another used a photo of Chief Advisor of Interim Government, Chief Justice Tshering Wangchuk.

India’s media would be up in arms if any other country got the picture of their PM wrong. Yet they continue to embarrass themselves and insult us when it comes to identifying our PM. Bhutan may be small, but she is India’s close neighbour and a very close friend. pic.twitter.com/AwBHF6WKqQ — Tshering Tobgay (@tsheringtobgay) May 30, 2019

The tweet garnered a lot of attention online, and many Indians on the platform apologised profusely on behalf of the news channels. Many also tagged the channels and asked for a formal apology.

Extremely sorry sir. Bhutan is indeed a close friend of India and the friendship is very much valued because of our historical and cultural relations. https://t.co/w0mhnWPzyc — Rajesh Sachdev (@RajeshDSachdev) May 31, 2019

Our sincere apologies Sir. You are not a small country but our huge friend. Your insult is not yours alone. https://t.co/9iEcAsEAKu — Piyush Khandelwal (@piyush1062) May 31, 2019

We the people of India apologise for the incompetence of Indian media.

Bhutan is a valued friend and neighbour of India. https://t.co/4NJOEGPWZi — Haritha Pusarla (@HarithaPusarla) May 31, 2019

Sir as a citizens of India we say sorry from bottom of our heart. Please forgive us for the mistake done undoubtedly by mistake.. https://t.co/Pq7cJdfnjb — Suhas Haral (@HaralSuhas) May 31, 2019

This is really embarrassing… Please accept apologies from us. We Indians always respect Bhutan. Bhutan is our friendly country and we always respect you sir !! Please accept apologies from India and Indians. We Indians follow trustworthy news channel like @DDNewsLive

❤🙏❤ https://t.co/O0qyI4vWLR pic.twitter.com/Eay8iv7m10 — Navneet Pandey (@Nvnt_Pndy) May 31, 2019

Shameful and embarrassing as an Indian. https://t.co/YqxIt2W6cR — Plural one (@prernapm) May 31, 2019

Embarrassing moment for Indian media https://t.co/YICx1rWRaU — Chintamani Gogate (@crgogate) May 31, 2019

Apologies @tsheringtobgay sir.. you are the largest happiest country in world… India needs to emulate https://t.co/bwHGTMCHpQ — Guru 🇮🇳 (@guruprabhaker) May 31, 2019

This proves one thing that there is no One Point Contact or Source in Govt to share information in Media.

This proves one thing that there is no One Point Contact or Source in Govt to share information in Media.

So mediapersons are forced to Google. It should have provided info on BIMSTEC nation & visiting Presidents/PMs so as to make a good 30 mins TV show. https://t.co/yt8K9Qa3rV — ShankhNaad (@ShankhNaad) May 31, 2019

Now this is wrong on many levels. https://t.co/J7zaq32vZT — Chayanika Saxena (@mobilemigrant) May 31, 2019

Apologies. We 💜 #Bhutan and her people. Your heart is large in forgiving. You are not only a close neighbour but a precious one. 😊🙏 — Gita S. Kapoor 🇮🇳 (@GitaSKapoor) May 31, 2019

Deepest apologies, Sir. Shouldn’t have happened. — Major Gaurav Arya (Retd) (@majorgauravarya) May 30, 2019

This is really very unfortunate, sincerely sorry and apologies from a citizen of India https://t.co/Gbn4sqJsaD — Rana Mahender (@IamRanaUK) May 31, 2019

This is highly embarrassing, please accept apologies from our country and countrymen. We love Bhutan, A country with philosophy of Gross National Happiness can never ever be small. We highly value and cherish Bhutan as our Neighbor. — Isha (@ishahere) May 30, 2019

We’re sorry for the hurt we caused, even if we didn’t do it on purpose. Please accept Apology for the mistake which should not have happened… — Himani (@HimaniMAHAJAN6) May 31, 2019

One of the news channels issued an apology online and removed the tweet.

We regret the inadvertent error, which occurred due to the nature of a newsroom processing real-time information through multiple teams. It was rectified as soon as it was noticed. — WION (@WIONews) May 30, 2019

Tobgay later also tweeted a photo of Dr Tshering for the media’s further reference.

PM Modi in his second term made a fresh effort to reach out to nations in the neighbourhood, the diaspora, and the China-Russia-led regional grouping of Central Asian countries. With a series of bilateral meetings in the line-up, Modi will meet the leaders of countries from BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation), who were invited for the oath-taking ceremony.

Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering, Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena, Kyrgyzstan President Sooronbay Jeenbekov, Bangladeshi President Abdul Hamid, Myanmar President U Win Myint, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Nepalese Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli, Thailand special envoy Grisada Boonrach arrived in India for Modi’s swearing-in ceremony on Thursday.