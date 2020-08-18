News channel calls wrong ‘Yuvraj Singh’ to get reaction on Dhoni. Here is what happens next

Since the incident, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms, leaving netizens in splits.

A news channel has been brutally trolled online for calling the wrong ‘Yuvraj Singh’ on live TV to get a reaction from the former cricketer on Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s retirement announcement. To add to the embarrassment, the person on the other side of the call also roasted the channel for the gaffe.

The incident happened when Zee News decided to call Yuvraj Singh to get his reaction on Dhoni’s retirement. However, much to the chagrin of the anchor, it turned out to be someone else. Introducing Singh, the anchor says, “Yuvraj Singh bhi humare saath hai. Bahut emotional karne wala pal hai. Duniya ke mahantam cricketers mein se ek jab cricket ko alvida kahte hai.”

However, after a brief pause, the person on the other side of the line responds, “Mai toh Yuvraj Singh bol he nahi rah. Aap galat bande ko le aaye. Aapki TRP toh kharab nhi hogyi. (I am not Yuvraj Singh. You have called the wrong guy. Hope your TRP won’t get affected).

Since the incident, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms, leaving netizens in splits. One individual also claimed to be the person on call with the anchor. “Last night I got a call on my number and before I knew it I was being interviewed as Yuvraj Singh on zee news…this is what happened next,” tweeted @ashraysharma21.

Last night I got a call on my number and before I knew it I was being interviewed as yuvraj singh on zee news…this is what happened next https://t.co/o44OWqXiEQ pic.twitter.com/EHZ25M3NRT — ashray sharma (@ashraysharma21) August 16, 2020

Here is how netizens reacted:

The news of Dhoni’s retirement from limited overs cricket left his fans heartbroken despite his absence from international cricket since the ICC World Cup last year. Many news channels paid tribute to the 39-year-old cricketer after he bid farewell to international cricket via an Instagram post.

