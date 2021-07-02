scorecardresearch
Friday, July 02, 2021
Watch: Tamil Nadu bride performs martial arts on wedding day to spread self defense awareness

In the video, 22-year-old Nisha was seen performing Silambattam, a weapons-based martial arts, in her wedding attire.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 2, 2021 1:25:19 pm
The video impressed many on the internet.

A bride in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi district performed martial arts on her wedding day to spread awareness about self-defense. A video of the performance is now making rounds on the internet.

In the video, 22-year-old Nisha was seen performing Silambattam, a weapons-based martial arts, in her wedding attire.

Nisha, who has been practising the art form for around three years, told news agency ANI that she wanted to promote the importance of self defense in women and the art form itself.

“I performed the traditional martial arts before the villagers soon after the wedding to make women aware of the importance of self-defense. I have been learning this for the past three years. I want more people to learn this art,” Nisha said.

Watch the video here:

The video impressed many on the internet. Here, take a look at some of the reactions:

Originating in South India, the Silambattam style is mentioned in Tamil Sangam literature.

