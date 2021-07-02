Watch: Tamil Nadu bride performs martial arts on wedding day to spread self defense awareness

July 2, 2021 1:25:19 pm
A bride in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi district performed martial arts on her wedding day to spread awareness about self-defense. A video of the performance is now making rounds on the internet.
In the video, 22-year-old Nisha was seen performing Silambattam, a weapons-based martial arts, in her wedding attire.
Nisha, who has been practising the art form for around three years, told news agency ANI that she wanted to promote the importance of self defense in women and the art form itself.
“I performed the traditional martial arts before the villagers soon after the wedding to make women aware of the importance of self-defense. I have been learning this for the past three years. I want more people to learn this art,” Nisha said.
Watch the video here:
#WATCH Nisha from Thoothukudi district performed ‘Silambattam’, a form of martial art from Tamil Nadu, soon after her wedding ceremony on 28th June, to spread awareness about the importance of self-defense#TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/giLOPy1iDZ
— ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2021
The video impressed many on the internet. Here, take a look at some of the reactions:
This should become a ritual to scare your inlaws 😂
— Tintin Quarantino (@Niggaendra) July 2, 2021
Wow. Rich Indian culture.
— Pradnya (@PradnyaShivoham) July 1, 2021
More than self awareness it’s a hint for her husband. 😂
— Pawan Kumar (@BeingDelhiBoy) July 2, 2021
Waah bhai, self defence, good, and appreciated
— Nawaz Ahmed (@nawazahmed094) July 1, 2021
Truly Amazing
— BharatVanshi 🇮🇳 (@bharatvanshee) July 1, 2021
Bravo 👏👏👏
— DesireWorld (@Desire__World) July 1, 2021
Her husband: pic.twitter.com/a26pOJ36uc
— dimaagkoshot (@dimaagkoshot) July 1, 2021
Asli naari🔥 she looks more beautiful and powerful than many filtered, colored and babu shona material 🤘
— Nandini Sarma Vittala (@vittalanandini) July 1, 2021
Amazing 👏👏👏
— Nandini Idnani🇮🇳 (@idnani_nandini) July 2, 2021
— Vijay Lingwal (@vijay_lingwal) July 1, 2021
Wow!!👏👏👏
— Sucheta Dalal (@suchetadalal) July 2, 2021
Originating in South India, the Silambattam style is mentioned in Tamil Sangam literature.
