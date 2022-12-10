scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 10, 2022

Newborn twins with respiratory problems recover after getting critical, courtesy Telangana Minister KTR’s help

Lakshman TH, father of the twins, told indianexpress.com that the two newborn babies had breathing difficulties and were admitted to a private hospital in Kurnool. “However, their sugar levels dropped and they were losing breath every 10 to 15 seconds. The treatment at the hospital was really bad and we were worried,” he said.

KTR, KTR helps save newborn twins lives, ktr helps newborn twins, telangana minister, newborn twins with pid, indian expressSharing the photograph of the babies, KTR, the IT, Industries and Commerce and Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister, wrote, “Nothing is more satisfying than seeing those children healthy Glad we could be of assistance.”
Newborn twins, who had developed Primary Immunodeficiency Diseases (PIDs) eight days after birth and were struggling to survive owing to respiratory problems, have been discharged from a hospital in Telangana’s Kurnool, thanks to a little help from Minister KT Rama Rao.

Popularly known as KTR, he has earned praise online for his timely intervention and assistance in saving the children’s lives.

"We sought help from KTR and he referred us to another private hospital in Warangal. With his intervention, we got a concession of Rs 50,000 for the treatment and instead of Rs 2 lakh, we paid only Rs 1.5 lakh. After receiving treatment for a month, both the babies are breathing normally and have been discharged," Lakshman added.

“We sought help from KTR and he referred us to another private hospital in Warangal. With his intervention, we got a concession of Rs 50,000 for the treatment and instead of Rs 2 lakh, we paid only Rs 1.5 lakh. After receiving treatment for a month, both the babies are breathing normally and have been discharged,” Lakshman added.

Sharing the photograph of the babies, KTR, the IT, Industries and Commerce and Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister, wrote, “Nothing is more satisfying than seeing those children healthy Glad we could be of assistance.”

On November 15, a Twitter user and Telanagna Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party member tagged KTR and sought help. “Anna, their two twin children weighing 1.5 kg were born 8 days ago,they developed PIDs and are suffering from respiratory problems,both of them are in critical condition,plz hlp Anna..” tweeted Sreenu Pittala.

Within an hour, KTR’s office responded asking for the contact details. After a month, Pittala thanked KTR for the help. “Thank you @KTRTRS Uncle After being treated in the hospital for a month since birth today we both twins are discharged from the hospital and went home safe. Special thanks to you and your team for your help,” Pittala tweeted. A user commented, “Wow ..God bless them.”

First published on: 10-12-2022 at 12:35:04 pm
