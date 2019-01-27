NZ Police’s sassy post warning public about Team India has Netizens laughing out loud

Team India have been giving their hosts New Zealand a hard time as they picked up back-to-back victories in the ODIs. Poking fun at the Black Caps’ embarrassing defeats, where they lost the first ODI by 8 wickets, and the second where they fell short of 90 runs, the country’s Easter District Police warned “New Zealanders about the exploits of a group touring the country at the moment”.

“Witnesses report seeing this group badly assault an innocent looking bunch of New Zealanders in both Napier and Mt Maunganui in the last week. Extra care should be taken if you are carrying anything that looks like a cricket bat or ball.😉” a Facebook post from their official handle read.

This comes after several national media outlets sent out alerts about the location of a touring British family, whose bad behaviour had enraged the Kiwis.

The sassy post left people on the platform laughing out loud and some even started cracking jokes at the expense of their own team. A few users, in good humour, suggested that the police should help the Kiwis by arresting the Men in Blue, which by default meant the host would win the game. Others lauded the cop for their sense of humour and how sportsmanship is alive in the country.

It reached Twitter too when former New Zealand cricketer Scott Styris took a screenshot of the post and shared saying, “Very Clever!!!”

On Twitter too people loved the hilarous post.

Hahaa.. thats hilarious.. unusual combination humour & police🤣 — Sanjay Swami (@ImSanjaySwami) January 27, 2019

This is a kind of gratitude any can love to watch …..Hats off to Eastern police — mohitgarg (@mohitgarg247) January 27, 2019