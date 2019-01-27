Toggle Menu
NZ Police’s sassy post warning public about Team India has Netizens laughing out loudhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/new-zealand-police-issues-warning-against-team-india-after-kiwi-defeats-is-going-viral-l5556773/

NZ Police’s sassy post warning public about Team India has Netizens laughing out loud

The sassy post left people on the platform laughing out loud and some even started cracking jokes at the expense of their own team. It was even shared by former Kiwi all-rounder Scott Styris who lauded the cops and said “Very Clever!!!”

india vs new zealand, ind v NZ odi, new zealand police team india post, NZ police issue warning against team india, funny news, cricket news, viral news, indian express
Kuldeep Yadav , center, of India celebrates during the second one day international between India and New Zealand at Blake Park in Tauranga, New Zealand. (Source: AP)

Team India have been giving their hosts New Zealand a hard time as they picked up back-to-back victories in the ODIs. Poking fun at the Black Caps’ embarrassing defeats, where they lost the first ODI by 8 wickets, and the second where they fell short of 90 runs, the country’s Easter District Police warned “New Zealanders about the exploits of a group touring the country at the moment”.

“Witnesses report seeing this group badly assault an innocent looking bunch of New Zealanders in both Napier and Mt Maunganui in the last week. Extra care should be taken if you are carrying anything that looks like a cricket bat or ball.😉” a Facebook post from their official handle read.

This comes after several national media outlets sent out alerts about the location of a touring British family, whose bad behaviour had enraged the Kiwis.

The sassy post left people on the platform laughing out loud and some even started cracking jokes at the expense of their own team. A few users, in good humour, suggested that the police should help the Kiwis by arresting the Men in Blue, which by default meant the host would win the game. Others lauded the cop for their sense of humour and how sportsmanship is alive in the country.

Advertising

It reached Twitter too when former New Zealand cricketer Scott Styris took a screenshot of the post and shared saying, “Very Clever!!!”

On Twitter too people loved the hilarous post.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Actor Martin Sheen once quoted Rabindrananth Tagore to urge people to vote
2 Video: Hermes delivery boy spotted standing on top of van to 'deliver' package onto balcony
3 Salman Khan's Bharat teaser triggers meme fest on social media