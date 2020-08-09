Watch: New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern visits temple in Auckland ahead of national elections

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern visiting the ‘Radha Krishna Mandir’ in Auckland. New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern visiting the ‘Radha Krishna Mandir’ in Auckland.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who has won global praise for her leadership during the Covid-19 pandemic, yet again managed to impress netizens with her approach towards different cultures.

The 40-year-old politician, who recently launched her campaign for the upcoming elections in September, was seen visiting a ‘Radha Krishna Mandir’ in Auckland. The PM was seen removing her shoes before entering the temple and then participated in the ‘aarti’.

Several pictures and videos of the politician’s visit to the temple have been shared online by the Indian diaspora, including Muktesh Pardeshi, the Indian envoy to New Zealand.

“Some precious moments with Hon. PM of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern. ⁦She paid a short visit to Radha Krishna Mandir and enjoyed a simple Indian vegetarian meal- Puri, Chhole and Daal,” Pardeshi tweeted.

Some precious moments with Hon. PM of New Zealand ⁦@jacindaardern⁩ at ⁦@indiannewslink⁩ event on 6 Aug 2020. She paid a short visit to Radha Krishna Mandir and enjoyed a simple Indian vegetarian meal- Puri, Chhole and Daal. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Adn25UE1cO — Muktesh Pardeshi (@MukteshPardeshi) August 8, 2020

A video of the politician taking part in the rituals and having prasad has also gone viral after it was shared by the official Facebook page of the temple.



Here is how netizens reacted to the viral post:

