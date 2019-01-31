Toggle Menu
Fans come up with hilarious memes after New Zealand smashes India in fourth ODIhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/new-zealand-beat-india-in-4th-odi-fans-cope-with-hilarious-memes-5562550/

Fans come up with hilarious memes after New Zealand smashes India in fourth ODI

Team India was easily swept aside by New Zealand in the fourth ODI to make it 3-1 in the series. After India was dismissed for just 92 runs, disappointed fans tried to cheer themselves up on social media.

ind vs nz, ind vs nz 4th odi, india vs new zealand, india vs new zealand 4th odi, ind v nz memes, cricket memes, india vs new zealand, cricket news, sports news, viral news, indian express
Indian fans are sharing hilarious memes to cope up for the loss.

After three consecutive wins against New Zealand in the ongoing ODI series, Team India suffered a brutal loss in the fourth ODI at Seddon Park in Hamilton. The Men in Blue were all dismissed within a few hours and the total posted was just 92 runs, making it their seventh lowest ODI total and second lowest against New Zealand ever. Without skipper Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni, the batting order fell apart and fans were left disappointed.

New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult picked five wickets and equalled the record of the legendary Richard Hadlee. The left-armer dismissed Shikhar Dhawan with a searing inswinger, after which he also dismissed the stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma in his next over. Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav and debutant Shubman Gill also fell to Boult.

Despite losing two early wickets, chasing a paltry 93 runs was never going to be a problem. New Zealand went on to win the match easily with Ross Taylor scoring a quickfire 37 runs from 25 balls.

Shocked by the team’s poor performance, Indians took to Twitter to criticise the Indian team. Here are some of the tweets:

India has already won the ODI series having won the first three games of the five-match series.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Polar Vortex 2019: People in US Midwest are throwing boiling water in the air to see it freeze
2 Anand Mahindra's latest tweet about 'delicious roasted husband' has tweeple in splits
3 'You can never repay parents' debts': Bengali bride wins hearts challenging traditions