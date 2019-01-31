Fans come up with hilarious memes after New Zealand smashes India in fourth ODI

After three consecutive wins against New Zealand in the ongoing ODI series, Team India suffered a brutal loss in the fourth ODI at Seddon Park in Hamilton. The Men in Blue were all dismissed within a few hours and the total posted was just 92 runs, making it their seventh lowest ODI total and second lowest against New Zealand ever. Without skipper Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni, the batting order fell apart and fans were left disappointed.

Advertising

New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult picked five wickets and equalled the record of the legendary Richard Hadlee. The left-armer dismissed Shikhar Dhawan with a searing inswinger, after which he also dismissed the stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma in his next over. Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav and debutant Shubman Gill also fell to Boult.

Despite losing two early wickets, chasing a paltry 93 runs was never going to be a problem. New Zealand went on to win the match easily with Ross Taylor scoring a quickfire 37 runs from 25 balls.

Shocked by the team’s poor performance, Indians took to Twitter to criticise the Indian team. Here are some of the tweets:

1. Indian batting

2. Indian batting without Kohli & Dhoni#NZvInd pic.twitter.com/4ZsTpHln1T — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) January 31, 2019

Indian inning sums up pic.twitter.com/1cjqZDdB18 — Sunil- The cricketer (@1sInto2s) January 31, 2019

Indian batting without Kohli and Dhoni#4thODI pic.twitter.com/pSNU5Z2a0t — AKSHAY SHARMA (@akshaygoutam7) January 31, 2019

Virat at home to all of us #4thODI pic.twitter.com/LEBLJtPEwb — kislay kumar (@kislay29) January 31, 2019

Indian fans reaction when they woke up and saw the score #NZvIND #4thODI pic.twitter.com/S2ln6lDEjx — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) January 31, 2019

India has already won the ODI series having won the first three games of the five-match series.