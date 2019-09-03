New Motor Vehicles Act: Netizens respond with memes, jokes

While the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019 came into effect from Sunday, just two days after its implementation a two-wheeler was fined Rs 23,000 in Gurugram. With 63 of the total 89 clauses implemented from September 1, the new traffic rules impose hefty fines on offenders for traffic violations such as drunken driving, driving without helmet, driving without seat belts, overloading and underage driving.

However, the stricter rules seemed to have also triggered hilarious reactions on social media, with many coming up with memes and jokes to express their views on the various clauses and fines. Here are some of the many memes trending on social media:

As per the latest rules, driving without helmet attracts a fine of Rs 1,000 along with the suspension of driving licence for three months. Fine for drunken driving has been increased to Rs 10,000 along with imprisonment up to six months and dangerous driving will attract a fine of Rs 5,000.