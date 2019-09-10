Toggle Menu
‘True Indian’: Netizens laud man for sticking driving licence on helmet to avoid traffic fineshttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/new-motor-vehicle-act-2019-gujarat-man-pastes-driving-license-on-helmet-to-prevent-fines5983654/

‘True Indian’: Netizens laud man for sticking driving licence on helmet to avoid traffic fines

According to an ANI post, a resident of Vadodara, R Shah has pasted his driving license, vehicle registration certificate, insurance papers and other relevant documents onto his helmet. He did so to steer clear of paying any fines under the new traffic regulations.

new traffic rules 2019. Vadodara Man Sticks Driving License on helmet, Vadodara helmet viral story, Gujarat, motor vehicle act,
Along with the post, many pictures of Shah, posing with his upgraded helmet, were shared on social media and quickly garnered a lot of attention.

After the implementation of the new Motor Vehicles Act from September 1, there have been several instances where the traffic police have penalised violators with hefty fines. Yes, a few weeks back, Gurugram traffic police had fined a scooty rider and a tractor driver to the tune of Rs 23,000 and Rs 59,000 respectively. However, a man in Gujarat found an interesting way to avoid being penalised.

ALSO READ | ‘Driving without helmet is illegal but walking isn’t’: Hilarious ‘desi jugaad’ video goes viral

According to an ANI post, a resident of Vadodara, R Shah had pasted his driving license, vehicle registration certificate, insurance papers and other relevant documents onto his helmet. He did so to steer clear of paying fines under the new traffic regulations.

Under the new Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, hefty fines have been imposed on traffic violations such as drunken driving, driving without helmet, driving without seat belts, overloading and underage driving.

Along with the post, many pictures of Shah, posing with his upgraded helmet, were shared on social media and quickly garnered a lot of attention.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android