‘True Indian’: Netizens laud man for sticking driving licence on helmet to avoid traffic fines

After the implementation of the new Motor Vehicles Act from September 1, there have been several instances where the traffic police have penalised violators with hefty fines. Yes, a few weeks back, Gurugram traffic police had fined a scooty rider and a tractor driver to the tune of Rs 23,000 and Rs 59,000 respectively. However, a man in Gujarat found an interesting way to avoid being penalised.

Advertising

ALSO READ | ‘Driving without helmet is illegal but walking isn’t’: Hilarious ‘desi jugaad’ video goes viral

According to an ANI post, a resident of Vadodara, R Shah had pasted his driving license, vehicle registration certificate, insurance papers and other relevant documents onto his helmet. He did so to steer clear of paying fines under the new traffic regulations.

Under the new Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, hefty fines have been imposed on traffic violations such as drunken driving, driving without helmet, driving without seat belts, overloading and underage driving.

Gujarat: R Shah, a resident of Vadodara has pasted his driving license, RC, insurance & other documents on his helmet. Says, “Helmet is the first thing I put on before riding a bike, that’s why I pasted all documents on it so I don’t face any fines as per new traffic regulations” pic.twitter.com/OezdsV1ONT — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2019

Along with the post, many pictures of Shah, posing with his upgraded helmet, were shared on social media and quickly garnered a lot of attention.

Traffic police – bhagwan kare iska helmet chori ho jaye🤣 — Bhrustrated (@AnupamUncl) September 10, 2019

Why not making it simlple and safe by putting them in tool box… — FafdaJalebi (@MeetVirat) September 10, 2019

To be honest he has come up with a good idea for helmet manufacturing companies to develop a pocket or a space where documents can be put inside the helmet..🙏 — Sachin Yashwant Karlekar 🇮🇳 (@KarlekarSachin) September 10, 2019

Now his helmet worth around Lakhs.😄 — Arun Singh (@upwala_bhaiya) September 10, 2019

But he is doing something far worse. He is revealing personal information to anyone who sees his bike or helmet when it is parked. Identity theft is very real and more pertinent in this age when scamsters are prevalent. — AgentK (@navaneed86) September 10, 2019

True indian😀🤣 — Rishabh (@Rishabh39288221) September 10, 2019