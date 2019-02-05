Dhoni fans love an ICC tweet advising how to make lives ‘heal and shine’

Toggle Menu
During the fifth ODI match at Wellington against New Zealand, Dhoni's brilliant effort with the gloves to dismiss New Zealand's Jimmy Neesham got everyone talking online and even got the ICC's attention.

The reply came after former Indian skipper proved yet again he has one of the fastest hands in the world. (Source: AP)

Artist Yoko Ono tweeted asking for advice that will make lives “heal and shine”, and a cheeky tweet by the International Cricket Council (ICC) has got the approval of Indian cricket fans.

“Give us some advice that will make our lives heal and shine,” the 85-year-old artist, singer and songwriter tweeted on February 1.

There were thousands of replies to the tweet, and the ICC too jumped on the bandwagon and used Indian wicketkeeper MS Dhoni to impart some serious wisdom. The tweet by the ICC said: “Never leave your crease with MS Dhoni behind the stumps!”

The tweet came after former Indian skipper proved yet again he has one of the fastest hands in the world.

In the 37th over of the New Zealand innings, Neesham went for a sweep, and missed the line of the delivery.

The ball hit his pads and went down the leg side. Indian players jumped up to appeal, asking whether it was LBW. However, Dhoni chased the ball and quicky threw it at the stumps to dismiss Neesham as he was considering sneaking in a single.

Even Neesham replied to the ICC tweet saying:

The tweet was appreciated by Dhoni’s fans on Twitter:

This isn’t the first time the ICC’s official handle has praised the former Indian captain for his abilities. The handle had earlier praised the cricketer’s consistency with their #10YearChallenge post.

