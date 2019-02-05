Dhoni fans love an ICC tweet advising how to make lives ‘heal and shine’

Artist Yoko Ono tweeted asking for advice that will make lives “heal and shine”, and a cheeky tweet by the International Cricket Council (ICC) has got the approval of Indian cricket fans.

“Give us some advice that will make our lives heal and shine,” the 85-year-old artist, singer and songwriter tweeted on February 1.

There were thousands of replies to the tweet, and the ICC too jumped on the bandwagon and used Indian wicketkeeper MS Dhoni to impart some serious wisdom. The tweet by the ICC said: “Never leave your crease with MS Dhoni behind the stumps!”

Never leave your crease with MS Dhoni behind the stumps! https://t.co/RoUp4iMpX6 — ICC (@ICC) February 3, 2019

The tweet came after former Indian skipper proved yet again he has one of the fastest hands in the world.

During the fifth ODI match at Wellington against New Zealand, his brilliant effort with the gloves to dismiss New Zealand’s Jimmy Neesham got everyone talking online. In the 37th over of the New Zealand innings, Neesham went for a sweep, and missed the line of the delivery.

The ball hit his pads and went down the leg side. Indian players jumped up to appeal, asking whether it was LBW. However, Dhoni chased the ball and quicky threw it at the stumps to dismiss Neesham as he was considering sneaking in a single.

Dhoni never fails to amaze us with his skills..!! 😉❤️

Presence Of Mind 🔥 pic.twitter.com/693SVnvI4u — DHONIsm™ ❤️ (@DHONIism) February 3, 2019

Even Neesham replied to the ICC tweet saying:

Thanks for all the advice. Figure out where the ball is, then run. Gotcha 👍 — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) February 3, 2019

The tweet was appreciated by Dhoni’s fans on Twitter:

Dhoni vibes all over the world 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/HQYMJpvRNI — Kevin (@Kevinfr02980306) February 5, 2019

@msdhoni is a wicked keeper. That run out of neesham was crazy. he kept jumping towards the ball and kept appealing. And then swooped it up and poor neesham didnt know what just happened there. https://t.co/iYy9vgopbL — Anish Teli (@anishpteli) February 5, 2019

By this statement icc approved #msd as all time grt #WK — Suvasis Chakraborty (@bapan1273) February 4, 2019

Now peoples will understand about importance of wicket keeping..

Its a match turning point..😂

Batting we have more numbers in 11 man squad and also bowling aswell.. But keeping should be one. Thats Mahi 💕 — Ravinaa 💕 Aggarwaal 💕 (@RaveenaAgarwaal) February 3, 2019

MS Dhoni is a geniou cricketer as well as cool captain.. — Ajeet kumar ray (@Ajeetkumarray20) February 3, 2019

Even if you are in crease Dhoni will somehow manage to run you out lol #Legend ❤️ — Taimoor Saif (@taimoor_saif) February 3, 2019

Lightning speed of Dhoni behind the stumps👏 — Gaurav Kumar (@gauravalmora) February 3, 2019

This isn’t the first time the ICC’s official handle has praised the former Indian captain for his abilities. The handle had earlier praised the cricketer’s consistency with their #10YearChallenge post.