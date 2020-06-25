This is how netizens reacted to HUL’s decision to drop ‘Fair’ from ‘Fair & Lovely’

While many welcomed the move, others wondered how by dropping “Fair” would make the cream any different. While many welcomed the move, others wondered how by dropping “Fair” would make the cream any different.

The decision by Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) to drop ‘Fair’ from its popular skin care brand ‘Fair & Lovely’ as part of its re-branding efforts has found support from netizens. The move comes days after the online marriage website ‘Shaadi.com’ removed the skin tone filter after facing backlash from users amid the raging Black Lives Matter movement that has gripped parts of the world.

“Taking forward the brand’s journey towards a more inclusive vision of beauty, the company will stop using the word ‘Fair’ in the brand name ‘Fair & Lovely’. The new name is awaiting regulatory approvals and we expect to change the name in the next few months,” Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) said in a statement.

Besides the word ‘fair’, the company will also drop ‘whitening’ and ‘lightening’ from its packaging. The move by the brand has brought cheer among netizens, with many welcoming the re-branding. However, many questioned how dropping the word would change the purpose of the product, which is in essence a fairness cream.

“Fair & Lovely will become ‘Lovely’. Good, better late than never #HUL. But what about Fair & Handsome?” tweeted a user. “HUL fighting racism by dropping ‘Fair’ from Fair & Lovely but continuing to sell the product,” another user wrote.

Fair & Lovely will become “Lovely” Good, better late than never #HUL But what about Fair & Handsome? — Rajesh Sawhney (@rajeshsawhney) June 25, 2020

