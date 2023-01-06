‘Inventing insecurities’: Netizens voice dissent as cosmetic firm promotes earlobe surgery

Even as the concept of body positivity or body neutrality is becoming popular in the mainstream, the number of people who are seeking cosmetic procedures is also reaching a record high. According to a report by the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, there was a 40 per cent increase in surgical and non-surgical procedures in the USA in 2021 and the same growth can be observed worldwide.

The increase in aesthetic procedures that range from buccal fat removal surgery to non-invasive eyebrow lifts can be attributed to mass media that is filled with appearance-altering social media filters and the normalisation of cosmetic interventions as some form of “self-care”.

However, one such cosmetic procedure that involves fixing droopy earlobes is drawing flak from netizens for promoting ageism.

Earlobe Rejuvenation ✨ Earlobes change with age—like anything else, they can become droopy, they can “deflate,” and they can even develop folds and seem “collapsed.” Fortunately, earlobes can be rejuvenate either with filler or surgery.. pic.twitter.com/zRgXM5qBzm — The Cosmetic Lane (@TheCosmeticLane) January 4, 2023

On Wednesday, a cosmetic marketing agency called The Cosmetic Lane (@TheCosmeticLane) tweeted a post about earlobe fixing methods and wrote, “Earlobe Rejuvenation. Earlobes change with age—like anything else, they can become droopy, they can “deflate,” and they can even develop folds and seem “collapsed.” Fortunately, earlobes can be rejuvenated either with filler or surgery.” Along with this, the agency tweeted a before and after picture of the earlobes.

This post soon got hundreds of comments and retweets criticising the agency for promoting unnecessary body modification by using positive-sounding words like “rejuvenation”.

Commenting on the post, a Twitter user wrote, “You guys are inventing insecurities.’ Another person sarcastically wrote, “empowering myself by slicing a little bit of skin off my earlobe”.