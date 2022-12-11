scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 11, 2022

Watch: Netizens unimpressed with bride’s bizarre floating wedding entry

The video of the aerial entry of the bride was reportedly taken at a wedding in Pakistan.

For desi wedding rituals the entry of the bride is a significant moment. In recent years, many theatrics are being employed to make the bride’s entry as special as possible. However, one such choreographed entrance has netizens debating about the thin line between spectacular and tacky.

In a now-viral video, a bride, purportedly accompanied by her father is approaching the main stage by standing over top of a floating oval-shaped stage that goes over all the guests in the hall. This video of the aerial entry of the bride was reportedly taken at a wedding in Pakistan.

The video of this high-tech entrance was shared online by a Twitter user Fasi Zaka (@fasi_zaka), who captioned the video, “Please don’t let this become a thing”. The video has had over 1.9 lakh views since it was posted on December 8.

Many people found the move excessive and a hilarious example of ‘big fat desi wedding’.

Echoing this view, a Twitter user wrote, “I don’t get why those who’re rich keep raising the bar of expenditure over the girl’s wedding to impress the world, those who aren’t that privileged feel burdened. If one is so rich should prefer to spend on lavish dinners for the orphans/poor in return they’ll get priceless dua’s”.

Another person remarked, “Maybe weddings are one way to assess who always wanted to be a movie star when growing up but never got the chance + opportunity. If Freud was alive, he would’ve taken note.”

close