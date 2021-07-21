scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 21, 2021
‘I love Dead Poets Society. She loves Mohabbatein’: Netizens tweet reasons they got friend-zoned

From relatable tweets to hilarious memes, people are sharing reasons why they would reject a romantic proposal or get friend-zoned.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 21, 2021 6:46:57 pm
friendzoned, friendzoned trends, friendzoned tweets, twitter reactions, top trends google, funny memes, funny tweets, indian express, indian express newsUsing hashtag #FriendZone, netizens are sharing different reasons why they friend-zone someone.

The friend zone is not a place anyone would want to be in, but it is something many have experienced. While there are plenty of reasons why people may have been friend-zoned or rejected, netizens are now converting them into hilarious tweets, triggering a social media trend on the microblogging website.

Using the hashtag #FriendZone, netizens are sharing different reasons why they would refuse a proposal and put a person in the friend zone or get friend-zoned.

From not wanting to watch the same genre’s movies to refusing to wear a face mask, here are some of the many tweets and memes revealing why people rejected a romantic relationship.

