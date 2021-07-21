‘I love Dead Poets Society. She loves Mohabbatein’: Netizens tweet reasons they got friend-zoned

July 21, 2021 6:46:57 pm
The friend zone is not a place anyone would want to be in, but it is something many have experienced. While there are plenty of reasons why people may have been friend-zoned or rejected, netizens are now converting them into hilarious tweets, triggering a social media trend on the microblogging website.
Using the hashtag #FriendZone, netizens are sharing different reasons why they would refuse a proposal and put a person in the friend zone or get friend-zoned.
From not wanting to watch the same genre’s movies to refusing to wear a face mask, here are some of the many tweets and memes revealing why people rejected a romantic relationship.
I love Dead Poets Society. She loves Mohabbatein.#friendzoned
— Dr. Rohan Saikia (@itsnever_lupus_) July 21, 2021
I said Vegetarian, she said Non Veg. #friendzoned @peta
— ₹ØØ₱€$ℏ | రూపేష్ | रूपेश (@R00P35H) July 21, 2021
I said it’s just sarcasm, but she felt roasted.#friendzoned pic.twitter.com/FwZ0PAMTDK
— RanjithKumar Katta (@IamRanjithKatta) July 21, 2021
I said BTS, she asked which movie’s BTS?#friendzoned
— Inner Child 🇮🇳 (@Rishihyung) July 21, 2021
I always wear a mask, she hates to wear one.
Isolated and #friendzoned
— Swarnjeet N Tiwary (@Swarnjeet_6402) July 21, 2021
I love chai, she loves coffee.#friendzoned
— CA ✨ (@AroraChirago5) July 21, 2021
I like Harry Potter, he likes Shaka laka boom boom.#friendzoned
— Pooja Tiwari (@tiwariontwt) July 21, 2021
I asked Linkin Park or Metallica
He said k-pop #friendzoned
— जीyeah💜🐧 (@JeeyaSingh10) July 21, 2021
Twitter feed filled with #friendzoned
Me: pic.twitter.com/4ltKiR5nqG
— Suraj Sahu (@SurajSahu172316) July 21, 2021
I loved Rachel, she loved Ross
Now we are on a break!#friendzoned
— Garvit K Rai (@garvitrai013) July 21, 2021
#friendzoned
She : me or social media memes.
Me : pic.twitter.com/tFMDn0W2ia
— Lakhu Kadachha (@LakhuKadachha1) July 21, 2021
I believe in Safe Trading,
She believe in: #friendzoned pic.twitter.com/shJvRNnW9m
— Vibhor Gaur (@askvibhor) July 21, 2021
