‘I love Dead Poets Society. She loves Mohabbatein’: Netizens tweet reasons they got friend-zoned

Using hashtag #FriendZone, netizens are sharing different reasons why they friend-zone someone.

The friend zone is not a place anyone would want to be in, but it is something many have experienced. While there are plenty of reasons why people may have been friend-zoned or rejected, netizens are now converting them into hilarious tweets, triggering a social media trend on the microblogging website.

Using the hashtag #FriendZone, netizens are sharing different reasons why they would refuse a proposal and put a person in the friend zone or get friend-zoned.

From not wanting to watch the same genre’s movies to refusing to wear a face mask, here are some of the many tweets and memes revealing why people rejected a romantic relationship.

I love Dead Poets Society. She loves Mohabbatein.#friendzoned — Dr. Rohan Saikia (@itsnever_lupus_) July 21, 2021

I said it’s just sarcasm, but she felt roasted.#friendzoned pic.twitter.com/FwZ0PAMTDK — RanjithKumar Katta (@IamRanjithKatta) July 21, 2021

I said BTS, she asked which movie’s BTS?#friendzoned — Inner Child 🇮🇳 (@Rishihyung) July 21, 2021

I always wear a mask, she hates to wear one. Isolated and #friendzoned — Swarnjeet N Tiwary (@Swarnjeet_6402) July 21, 2021

I love chai, she loves coffee.#friendzoned — CA ✨ (@AroraChirago5) July 21, 2021

I like Harry Potter, he likes Shaka laka boom boom.#friendzoned — Pooja Tiwari (@tiwariontwt) July 21, 2021

I asked Linkin Park or Metallica

He said k-pop #friendzoned — जीyeah💜🐧 (@JeeyaSingh10) July 21, 2021

I loved Rachel, she loved Ross

Now we are on a break!#friendzoned — Garvit K Rai (@garvitrai013) July 21, 2021

#friendzoned

She : me or social media memes.

Me : pic.twitter.com/tFMDn0W2ia — Lakhu Kadachha (@LakhuKadachha1) July 21, 2021