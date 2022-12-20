scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022

Netizens turn nostalgic after newspaper clipping with Cartoon Network shows go viral

From Scooby Doo, The Powerpuff Girls, Tom and Jerry, Dexter’s Laboratory, The Mask to The Popeye Show, the clipping was packed with all the favourite cartoon shows.

cartoon network, cartoon network nostalgia, cartoon network newspaper clipping, indian expressFounded on October 1, 1992, Cartoon Network is one of the oldest cartoon channels to exist

Bygone are the days when people used to rush to grab the day’s newspaper every morning to find out the timing of the favourite cartoon show. These days, even cartoon shows are available at the click of a button. However, millennials went on a trip down memory lane after a newspaper clipping went viral on social media.

The clipping shows a list of cartoon shows to be telecast on a particular day in various channels such as Star World, Cartoon Network, CVO and Discovery Channel. From Scooby Doo, The Powerpuff Girls, Tom and Jerry, Dexter’s Laboratory, The Mask to The Popeye Show, the clipping was packed with all the favourite cartoon shows.

The tweet reminisced memories of several users who penned down about how they used to check the list and know the number of times a show would be repeated and much more. A user commented, “Literally me daily looking at newspapers to just read the names of different shows and how many times they are coming. Man, I really miss those days much better than today’s social media era.”

Another user wrote, “Oh my God yes!! I remember I used to wait until the b&w movies came up to make sure the bomb wasn’t a mistake and it indeed is time to turn the tv off.” A third user commented, “Before 2000s CN used to finish at 9pm with popeye being last show at 8.30, post which a TNT bomb would explode on screen to end cartoons for the night. Post 9pm it used to be black and white english songs/movies.”

Netizens often have bouts of nostalgia over the Cartoon Network channel and its shows. In October this year, after the merger of Cartoon Network with Warner Bros Animation was announced, internet users expressed love for the shows and shared childhood memories. After fans vented their disappointment, the channel clarified that the old shows would be telecast. In a quirky statement, the channel said, “Y’all we’re not dead, we’re just turning 30.”

Founded on October 1, 1992, Cartoon Network is one of the oldest cartoon channels to exist. While several old shows got upgraded with new animations triggering debate, many others grabbed limelight.

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
