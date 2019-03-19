Ajinkya Rahane’s photo from an IPL practice session is now a meme

Advertising

Cricket players are getting set for the 2019 edition of the Indian Premier Leauge, which is set to start in a few days. And one photo of Rajasthan Royals captain Ajinkya Rahane has people coming up with their own quirky captions for it. Rahane tweeted a photo of himself during a training session and asked people to guess what he was doing. He may have got more reactions than expected.

Rahane, who was elevated to the captain’s post during the last season after Australian Steve Smith was suspended, tweeted the photo and asked, “Any thoughts on what I was trying to do?”

Any thoughts on what I was trying to do? #MondayThoughts pic.twitter.com/QO1ChuhAmb — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) March 18, 2019

People were up to the challenge and had hilarious answers, and most of them had no link with cricket whatsoever. While some said it looked like a move from kabaddi or kho kho, others found it to resemble Sunny Deol’s dancing. Rahane’s photo is now a meme.

Here are some of the reactions to his tweet:

I think you’re totally inspired by Ranveer Singh’s Khali bali dance 😂😝 btw Good luck for the IPL 🙌❤ and remember I LOVE YOU 😭❤ OK https://t.co/4r0SQiohCU — Ankita 🍃 || PERSONA || (@AnkitaMaji77) March 19, 2019

Mami ne Abhi Abhi poocha lagaya hai… Uske upar se kud kar ja rahe ho…😁😁 — Chowkidar Bhupesh Rathore (@BhupeshSinghRa5) March 18, 2019

Idhar chala me.. Udhar chala me.. #ajinkyarahane 😆😁 — Indra Kumar Sirvi (@IndraSirvi007) March 18, 2019

Trying to dance like Grandmaster Sunny 🤔 pic.twitter.com/dCmvD7t8ev — टिंपाटराव (@manya747) March 18, 2019

Daring Drake to move another step forward. That’s Admiral Sir Francis. https://t.co/Re8DvnUnRT — MusketmanShakespeare (@Musketman4) March 18, 2019

Trying to get down from a moving local.. pic.twitter.com/2hIxArsdrU — Jitendra (@hydbadshah) March 18, 2019

Just remembering “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” by Rolling Stones (1968), and that’s very apt here. Dear @BCCI, you should reconceptualise contenders for coming WC. — Pratapsinh Patil (@gpekmaratha) March 18, 2019

Sumo wrestling 🤣🤣 — Rohit (@ro_hitgaikwad) March 18, 2019

Run from fans entering the field to catch you — Chowkidar Pranesh Maikar (@psm_0938) March 18, 2019

Huli Dance (Tiger Dance) — Ajay YM (@AjayBrettlee) March 18, 2019

What do you think the skipper was doing?