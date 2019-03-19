Toggle Menu
Ajinkya Rahane’s photo from an IPL practice session is now a meme

Cricket players are getting set for the 2019 edition of the Indian Premier Leauge, which is set to start in a few days. And one photo of Rajasthan Royals captain Ajinkya Rahane has people coming up with their own quirky captions for it. Rahane tweeted a photo of himself during a training session and asked people to guess what he was doing. He may have got more reactions than expected.

Rahane, who was elevated to the captain’s post during the last season after Australian Steve Smith was suspended, tweeted the photo and asked, “Any thoughts on what I was trying to do?”

People were up to the challenge and had hilarious answers, and most of them had no link with cricket whatsoever. While some said it looked like a move from kabaddi or kho kho, others found it to resemble Sunny Deol’s dancing. Rahane’s photo is now a meme.

Here are some of the reactions to his tweet:

What do you think the skipper was doing?

