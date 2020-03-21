Follow Us:
Saturday, March 21, 2020
COVID19

Netizens troll Sonu Nigam for saying coronavirus can last for only 12 hours

In a video, Sonu Nigam, while lauding PM Modi's call for Janata curfew, claimed that the coronavirus can last for only 12 hours. However, this is not true.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 21, 2020 7:54:24 pm
janta curfew, sonu nigam janta curfew, coronavirus myths, coronavirus janta curfew 14 hours, sonu nigam coronavirus infection last 12 hours, viral news, celebrities janta curfew, sonu nigam online concert janta curfew, viral news, indian express Sonu Nigam shared his views about the Janta Curfew on Facebook and uploaded a video urging fans to join in.

As India gears up to observe Sunday’s ‘Janata Curfew’, called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, a host of celebrities have lauded the move and exhorted their fans to observe it as well. Sonu Nigam too joined the long list of Bollywood celebrities in urging the people to stay indoors, though his one claim did not go down well with the netizens.

As PM Modi suggested the curfew for 14 hours, Nigam, in a video, called the move as India’s masterstroke, something that no other corona-affected nations had thought about and claimed that the virus can last for only 12 hours.

His statement, which was shared on his official Facebook page, went viral and people lashed out at him for spreading fake information.

Watch the video here:

PM’s call for a self-imposed curfew from 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday is aimed at breaking the cycle of infection as social distancing is extremely important to flatten the curve. However, it is not true that infection dies in 12 hours as claimed by Nigam.

WHO officials have time and again said that the respiratory disease spreads through human-to-human contact, droplets carried through sneezing and coughing as well as germs left on inanimate objects. However, new studies have suggested that the coronavirus can live for three days on some surfaces, like plastic and steel. They also added that coronavirus can go airborne, staying suspended in the air depending on factors such as heat and humidity.

As the video of the singer started doing rounds, people on Twitter slammed him for sharing “misinformation” about the infection with many saying we shouldn’t believe in every WhatsApp forward, while others trolled him with memes and even lyrics of his song.

In his video, he also announced that he will host an online concert for fans staying in self-quarantine in Dubai.

He also urged the protestors of Shaheen Bagh to understand the gravity of the situation and to call off their protest in wake of the pandemic. He also appealed to celebrities such as Anurag Kashyap and Swara Bhaskar among others, who have supported the anti-CAA protest in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh to ask the residents to practice social distancing.

Here’s a quick coronavirus guide for you to stay updated: Who all should be tested for Covid-19 and when? | How should you quarantine yourself? | How often (and how) should you clean your home? | What is the Janata Curfew announced by PM Modi? | Who are restricted from coming to India, and from when? | How long can the virus live on surfaces or in air around you? | Still more Coronavirus Q&A Explained news here

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 21: Latest News

Advertisement