Netizens troll Sonu Nigam for saying coronavirus can last for only 12 hours

As India gears up to observe Sunday’s ‘Janata Curfew’, called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, a host of celebrities have lauded the move and exhorted their fans to observe it as well. Sonu Nigam too joined the long list of Bollywood celebrities in urging the people to stay indoors, though his one claim did not go down well with the netizens.

As PM Modi suggested the curfew for 14 hours, Nigam, in a video, called the move as India’s masterstroke, something that no other corona-affected nations had thought about and claimed that the virus can last for only 12 hours.

His statement, which was shared on his official Facebook page, went viral and people lashed out at him for spreading fake information.

Watch the video here:

PM’s call for a self-imposed curfew from 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday is aimed at breaking the cycle of infection as social distancing is extremely important to flatten the curve. However, it is not true that infection dies in 12 hours as claimed by Nigam.

WHO officials have time and again said that the respiratory disease spreads through human-to-human contact, droplets carried through sneezing and coughing as well as germs left on inanimate objects. However, new studies have suggested that the coronavirus can live for three days on some surfaces, like plastic and steel. They also added that coronavirus can go airborne, staying suspended in the air depending on factors such as heat and humidity.

As the video of the singer started doing rounds, people on Twitter slammed him for sharing “misinformation” about the infection with many saying we shouldn’t believe in every WhatsApp forward, while others trolled him with memes and even lyrics of his song.

Small Request to everyone It’s Important to Follow The Social Distancing Idea… Not Just for next 24-36 hours But for coming weeks So Start it from Today itself, Janta Curfew will be A Part of it But Just dont spread this Kind of Misinformation and Make people even more chill https://t.co/BZzM0Z3tOg — AA (@aiyazahmed08) March 21, 2020

There is big problem in india, Evwryone thinks everyone has a deep knowledge of several things.::;:Sonu Nigam::::When you dont know dont spread the rumours..Sorry its not your default its ur news channel..Ridiculous amount of misinformation in the video — Ahsan kafe72 (@AKafe72) March 21, 2020

Twitter has to IMMEDIATELY BAN SONU NIGAM FOR PROPAGATING STUFF WHICH ENDANGERS MILLIONS Cc @MumbaiPolice @mybmc I think you have rules about ppl spreading false info about corona virus https://t.co/qPaEtg8DjL — Indradeep Khan (@IndradeepKhan) March 21, 2020

“Coronavirus 12 ghante mein nishkriya ho jata hai aur Janata Curfew 14 ghante k liye hai” Sonu Nigam ji ne ye konsa whatsapp message padh liya!!! Saddest thing is certain people don’t even bother to educate themselves a bit. pic.twitter.com/DWrLJ6eGzc — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) March 21, 2020

Legendary, apparently mentioned in a book called modiology in chapter 265 under heading bhaktilogic …book available on what’s app.. — Dr. Bakhtawar (@bakhtaw99057700) March 21, 2020

Bhakti Ki Bhi Seema Hoti Hai. Ye to Gaumutra pi lega, Baki log apna Dekh lo.

Kyuki

Depending on Surface it can survive for 72 Hours. — Khanabadosh Saker (@MugglebornSaker) March 21, 2020

Suraj hua madham, chaand jalne laga. Dimag ki baati hui gul, jab career dhalne laga. pic.twitter.com/JWz7XpZ21A — Rofl Gandhi 2.0 (@RoflGandhi_) March 21, 2020

Case A: Sonu Nigam bought into the “virus lives only for 12 hours, janta curfew is 14 hours” fake news, he really believes this was a “masterstroke”. Case B: Sonu Nigam knows the truth and still embarrasses himself in public in exchange for money/reward. Which one is it? https://t.co/iAHZLOQe6k — Siddharth (@DearthOfSid) March 21, 2020

My Advice to Sonu Nigam for saying~

“CoronaVirus 12 hours k liye rehta hai aur hum 14 hours k liye janta curfew kr rhe hain..and its a masterstroke by our PM#BhulaDungaFtShehnaaz pic.twitter.com/ls8hrvBERI — Rooting4ShehnaazGill (@Rooting4G) March 21, 2020

My advice to Sonu Nigam:

😛 pic.twitter.com/PG6hqIKiRN — Zayed (@beastkillerzayd) March 21, 2020

In his video, he also announced that he will host an online concert for fans staying in self-quarantine in Dubai.

He also urged the protestors of Shaheen Bagh to understand the gravity of the situation and to call off their protest in wake of the pandemic. He also appealed to celebrities such as Anurag Kashyap and Swara Bhaskar among others, who have supported the anti-CAA protest in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh to ask the residents to practice social distancing.

