Saturday, December 28, 2019

MP says traffic jams prove no slowdown in auto sector, here’s how people responded

Virendra Singh Mast, a BJP MP from Ballia in Uttar Pradesh, was speaking in the Lok Sabha when he said, “To defame the nation and the government, people are saying that the automobile sector has slowed down. If there is a decline in automobile sales, why do roads have traffic jams?”

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 6, 2019 12:01:35 pm
Virendra Singh Mast, auto sector slowdown, economic slowdown, traffic jams so no auto sector slowdown, lok sabha winter session, bjp mps funny comments, indian express Mast made the remarks while participating in a debate on agriculture in Lok Sabha. (Photo: screengrab)

A BJP lawmaker claimed in Parliament Thursday that those saying there was a slump in the auto sector were trying to “defame the country” as the traffic jams seen on Indian roads suggest otherwise. As the comment made the rounds of social media, many people responded to the comment with jokes.

On social media, most people were baffled by the statement and many questioned it.  Many recalled the Finance Minister’s statement in which she had blamed millennials for the slowdown in auto sales, causing #BoycottMillennials to trend.

Here are some of the reactions to the statement:

The MP made the remarks while participating in a debate on agriculture in the Lok Sabha. On the issue of onion prices, the lawmaker said he was willing to provide Opposition lawmakers a truck full of onions at Rs 25 per kg.

