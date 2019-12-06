MP says traffic jams prove no slowdown in auto sector, here’s how people responded

Mast made the remarks while participating in a debate on agriculture in Lok Sabha. (Photo: screengrab) Mast made the remarks while participating in a debate on agriculture in Lok Sabha. (Photo: screengrab)

A BJP lawmaker claimed in Parliament Thursday that those saying there was a slump in the auto sector were trying to “defame the country” as the traffic jams seen on Indian roads suggest otherwise. As the comment made the rounds of social media, many people responded to the comment with jokes.

Virendra Singh Mast, a BJP MP from Ballia in Uttar Pradesh, was speaking in the Lok Sabha when he said, “To defame the nation and the government, people are saying that the automobile sector has slowed down. If there is a decline in automobile sales, why do roads have traffic jams?”

On social media, most people were baffled by the statement and many questioned it. Many recalled the Finance Minister’s statement in which she had blamed millennials for the slowdown in auto sales, causing #BoycottMillennials to trend.

Here are some of the reactions to the statement:

Before you have a laugh at this…do have a look as your finger that voted for such gems to Parliament.🖕

Your finger will lead to comedians & satirists like us… without anything to do¡

How can we ever measure up!🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/zovWPvbg7Q — Akash Banerjee (@TheDeshBhakt) December 5, 2019

Jai Ho.We should file IPR in International 🌎 Court otherwise some other Country may steal this idea. https://t.co/61155h5fDS — सुनिल कुमार #NOTA4Life (@ex_logical) December 5, 2019

If majority of the population is hungry then why are there long queues at public toilets?

😂 https://t.co/3tKy2UuiSp — Che of fekoSLOVENIA ☭ (@Che_guevara_in) December 5, 2019

very depressed and sad to see the planned attack on careers of comedians in India. https://t.co/5sskg633co — ashish sinha (@cnha) December 5, 2019

To defame the nation and government people are saying that farmers suffered losses. If farmers were suffering losses why are people still putting Kissan Jam on their bread? — Sagar (@sagarcasm) December 5, 2019

Dekh puri Road khali hai means Automobile sector hi khtm ho gya hai 😭 pic.twitter.com/duTqCZehRQ — Nikolas Tesla 2.0 (@Dr_Teslaa) December 5, 2019

America ki Economy Khasta halat mein..dobti hui jaise samjho…road pe koi JAM nahin. Ikka dukka gadiyan.#NirmalaSitharaman pic.twitter.com/CaGdrro3Lz — jhanpoo झाँपू (@jhanpoo2) December 5, 2019

The MP made the remarks while participating in a debate on agriculture in the Lok Sabha. On the issue of onion prices, the lawmaker said he was willing to provide Opposition lawmakers a truck full of onions at Rs 25 per kg.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd