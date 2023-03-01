Netizens think this ‘letter of closure’ makes breakups less taxing

Breakups are often messy and emotionally fraught. They rarely end with closure and people are left with simmering feelings of resentment. However, a Twitter user has now come up with a template to make sure that breakups are less taxing for both parties.

A Twitter user who goes by the name Velin (@velin_s) tweeted about a document template titled “letter of closure”, which states the decision of one party to initiate the breakup in kind works.

This “letter of closure” then needs to be signed by both parties. Interestingly, it mentions the reason behind the breakup only vaguely.

Guys she said yes, and it’s now official pic.twitter.com/u0r2wW3o5H — Velin (@velin_s) February 28, 2023

The Twitter user also shared links to download the document. The letter reads, “I hope this letter finds you in good health. I wanted to take a moment to address an issue that has been bothering me. I recently became aware of something that has prompted me to reconsider our relationship. I regret to inform you that I will be unable to continue our relationship. Please understand that my decision does not reflect on you as a person. You are a beautiful person, but the information I got made me uncomfortable and made me question the foundation of our relationship. I can’t ignore this feeling as someone who values honesty and integrity. I hope you appreciate that this was not an easy decision for me to make. Yet, I believe it is critical for me to be true to myself and my ideals. I wish you the best of luck and hope you will respect my decision.”

Commenting on the almost robotic tone of the letter, a Twitter user wrote, “So chatgpt break ups are official now. I need an emotionalgpt now”. Another user remarked, “Such a unique approach to deal with breakups, and yeah, It’s the funniest doc I’ve come across after the Roommate Agreement by Dr. Sheldon Cooper!👏 ”