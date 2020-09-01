scorecardresearch
Tuesday, September 01, 2020
Top news

As JEE-Main exams begin amid Covid-19, netizens take to Twitter to boost morale of aspirants

Since the morning, pictures of students standing outside the centres wearing masks and undergoing thermal checks are being shared online.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 1, 2020 2:53:50 pm
jee mains, jee mains exams, jee aspirants taking exams, JEE Main 2020, joint entrance exams, trending, indian express, indian express newsThe exam will be conducted at 660 centres across the country, where several precautionary measure have been made by the National Testing Agency.

For students across the country, the year 2020 has been no less than a roller coaster ride, with many of them forced to take online classes and exams amid several postponements due to Covid-19. On Tuesday, visuals showed several students appeared for the BArch exam JEE (Mains) exam, with many aspirants scrambling to reach their centres owing to skeletal public transport operations.

JEE (Main) is the first national-level entrance test to be held amidst the pandemic and the government has put in place stringent precautions and social distancing measures. Around 8.58 lakh students are set to appear for it at 660 centres across India over six days, in 12 shifts. The exam is being held amid appeals by Opposition leaders and from some quarters to postpone the JEE-Mains and medical entrance exam NEET.

Since the morning, pictures of students standing outside the centres wearing masks and undergoing thermal checks are being shared online. Many also shared encouraging messages, pictures and memes to pump up the morale of the students. Here, take a look:

