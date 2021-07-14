‘Phantom cat’: Netizens struggle to find the snow leopard in this pic. Can you?

scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 14, 2021
By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 14, 2021 1:47:45 pm
"Snow leopard doing a descent," a Utah man wrote sharing the original image.

People on the internet can’t get enough of puzzles and optical illusions. Now, a photo of a snow leopard camouflaging in a rocky terrain has netizens hooked.

The viral image shows the wildcat hiding somewhere in a rocky mountainous region and snow. The image, originally captured by a Utah man Ryan Cragun recently, has left people on Twitter confused, with many failing to spot the animal and calling it fake. “Snow leopard doing a descent,” Cragun wrote while sharing the image tagging a nature enthusiast.

The image caught the attention of desi audience online when senior IFS Officer Ramesh Pandey shared the puzzle on the microblogging site, asking his followers if they “can locate” the animal dubbing it “Phantom cat”. Sharing the image, the officer explained that because of their excellent capabilities to disguise themselves in the environment, they are called ghosts of the mountains.

The image quickly got many curious online, who commented on the thread saying they struggled to find the wildcat. Many wondered how it was even possible for anyone to locate the wild animal in one glance.

In case, you’re still struggling to find the snow leopard, here’s the answer:

