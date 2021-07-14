‘Phantom cat’: Netizens struggle to find the snow leopard in this pic. Can you?

People on the internet can’t get enough of puzzles and optical illusions. Now, a photo of a snow leopard camouflaging in a rocky terrain has netizens hooked.

The viral image shows the wildcat hiding somewhere in a rocky mountainous region and snow. The image, originally captured by a Utah man Ryan Cragun recently, has left people on Twitter confused, with many failing to spot the animal and calling it fake. “Snow leopard doing a descent,” Cragun wrote while sharing the image tagging a nature enthusiast.

The image caught the attention of desi audience online when senior IFS Officer Ramesh Pandey shared the puzzle on the microblogging site, asking his followers if they “can locate” the animal dubbing it “Phantom cat”. Sharing the image, the officer explained that because of their excellent capabilities to disguise themselves in the environment, they are called ghosts of the mountains.

Phantom cat….!They are called ghost of the mountains.

If you can locate. @ryancragun pic.twitter.com/sG5nMyqM0S — Ramesh Pandey (@rameshpandeyifs) July 13, 2021

The image quickly got many curious online, who commented on the thread saying they struggled to find the wildcat. Many wondered how it was even possible for anyone to locate the wild animal in one glance.

Indeed a Phantom..master camouflage — Pramod.K (@kpramod87) July 14, 2021

Super guise — Dr Hemant Anant Sant🇮🇳 (@drhemantsantms) July 14, 2021

It's really hard to locate it sir!! — kanak bajpai (@kanakbajpai2) July 13, 2021

How can anyone locate sir… — Ashish Kumar (@ashish_00010_) July 13, 2021

Help me!! — Bumblebee 🌡️ (@39Bumblebee) July 13, 2021

Help us to locate. — Shashiprakash(vu3ksp) (@vu3ksp) July 13, 2021

I'm not gonna copy other answers i lost — MAD;';'●♤MARINER💚❤ (@bihariMARINERS) July 13, 2021

My gawd I could barely locate it. I had to expand the pic several times. — Enrique (@EnriqueTheMD) July 13, 2021

Damn ! every other stone looks as snow leopard to me

Only replies were helpful in figuring it out. https://t.co/h5AfzsUawQ — krishan (@YeoKrishan) July 14, 2021

Perfect example of Camouflage.. https://t.co/oIvGnLdzHU — Vijay Kumar Pandey (@Vijayku34689268) July 13, 2021

In case, you’re still struggling to find the snow leopard, here’s the answer: