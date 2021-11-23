scorecardresearch
Netizens laud Amaravati farmers after repeal of Andhra Pradesh’s three capital Bill

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy promised a "better" and "comprehensive" Bill.

three capital Bill, Andhra Pradesh capital, Amaravati farmers protest, social media viral, indian expressJagan Mohan Reddy led government repeals three capital Bill, memes storm internet

Andhra Pradesh assembly unanimously repealed the Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill that was passed last year to clear the way for three capitals. The bill was passed to develop Amaravati as legislative capital, Visakhapatnam as executive capital and Kurnool as judicial capital. Farmers in Amravati had opposed the bill as vast tracts of lands were acquired for capital development. Jagan said in the assembly “arguments were pushed that injustice was being meted out to some”.

Netizens had mixed response to the repeal of the two laws. Some opined that it is the victory of agitating Amaravati farmers while some others sarcastically wondered which is the state’s capital.

 

After assuming power, the YSRCP had decided to reverse the previous government’s proposal to construct the capital in Amaravati, between Vijayawada and Guntur. An interim secretariat was developed in Amaravati by the then TDP government led by N Chandrababu Naidu in November 2017.

