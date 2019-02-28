Toggle Menu
‘Tone deaf and disgusting’: Netizens slam Sara Ali Khan, magazine for photoshoothttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/netizens-slam-sara-ali-khan-and-filmfare-for-racist-photoshoot-featuring-masai-tribesman-5604554/

‘Tone deaf and disgusting’: Netizens slam Sara Ali Khan, magazine for photoshoot

While some said the "tone deaf" photoshoot was "racist", others accused the Kedarnath actor of "cultural appropriation". Others pointed out the actor has a degree in history from Columbia University and asked how she agreed to the photoshoot.

sara ali khan, filmfare, sara ali khan filmfare cover sara ali khan masai tribeman, sara ali khan african shoot, filmfare masai tribe photoshoot, racism, bollywood news, entertainment news, indian express
The photo showing Sara Ali Khan with a cane in hand alongside a Masai tribesman has irked people online. (Source: Filmfare/ Twitter)

After two films, actor Sara Ali Khan is appearing on a magazine cover. However, people are slamming her and the magazine for the photoshoot, which they say is “racist”.

The actor was in Kenya’s picturesque Masaimara for the glamourous photo shoot, and people are upset that Masai tribesmen and women were used in the ad as props. Snippets from the shoot shared by the actor on her social media handles were praised, but after the entertainment magazine shared a video and photo featuring a tribal man jumping alongside Khan, it triggered backlash. A jumping Masai tribesman was photographed alongside the actor, while she stands with a stick in hand, appearing nonchalant.

In another tweet, the magazine shared two photos of the actor. However, it wasn’t just the use of a tribesman that upset people, but some also alleged it was a case of bad photoshopping. Many argued that the man’s shadow was photoshopped into the picture.

While some said the “tone deaf” photoshoot was “racist”, others accused the Kedarnath actor of “cultural appropriation”. Others pointed out the actor has a degree in history from Columbia University and asked how she agreed to the photoshoot despite having studied subjects like colonialism and orientalism. Some slammed her saying “this is what privilege looks like”.

Many pointed out that the shoot repeats the same problem that Pakistani clothing brand Sana Safinaz’s made in 2018, and hit out at the magazine for not learning from it. People were also disappointed that no statement was issued by the actor or Filmfare about the pictures, and that the photos have not been withdrawn yet.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 'Elasticity at its best': Tweeple go gaga over MS Dhoni's 2.14 m stretch against Australia
2 People relate to 'Chubby' rat stuck in a manhole due to its 'winter flab'
3 US company sells 'original' grass-fed 'Ghee Oil', faces backlash from Indians