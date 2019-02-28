‘Tone deaf and disgusting’: Netizens slam Sara Ali Khan, magazine for photoshoot

After two films, actor Sara Ali Khan is appearing on a magazine cover. However, people are slamming her and the magazine for the photoshoot, which they say is “racist”.

Advertising

The actor was in Kenya’s picturesque Masaimara for the glamourous photo shoot, and people are upset that Masai tribesmen and women were used in the ad as props. Snippets from the shoot shared by the actor on her social media handles were praised, but after the entertainment magazine shared a video and photo featuring a tribal man jumping alongside Khan, it triggered backlash. A jumping Masai tribesman was photographed alongside the actor, while she stands with a stick in hand, appearing nonchalant.

Here’s a sneak peek of what went behind the scenes of Sara Ali Khan’s #Filmfare cover shoot. pic.twitter.com/SGqLNjkBaT — Filmfare (@filmfare) February 27, 2019

In another tweet, the magazine shared two photos of the actor. However, it wasn’t just the use of a tribesman that upset people, but some also alleged it was a case of bad photoshopping. Many argued that the man’s shadow was photoshopped into the picture.

If looks could kill… #SaraAliKhan is an absolute stunner in this new still from our latest cover shoot. Watch this space for more exclusive pictures from the shoot. pic.twitter.com/HezQdrRuqA — Filmfare (@filmfare) February 26, 2019

While some said the “tone deaf” photoshoot was “racist”, others accused the Kedarnath actor of “cultural appropriation”. Others pointed out the actor has a degree in history from Columbia University and asked how she agreed to the photoshoot despite having studied subjects like colonialism and orientalism. Some slammed her saying “this is what privilege looks like”.

Many pointed out that the shoot repeats the same problem that Pakistani clothing brand Sana Safinaz’s made in 2018, and hit out at the magazine for not learning from it. People were also disappointed that no statement was issued by the actor or Filmfare about the pictures, and that the photos have not been withdrawn yet.

The video is even more grotesque than the still.

She has a dandaa. He jumps. How do you not see it, Filmfare? https://t.co/5JRot1wCfS — Gone Native (@_GoneNative) February 28, 2019

How tone-deaf can Filmfare be in this age and internet? Despite the outrage they didn’t bother to take it down and issue a statement. https://t.co/3bN74S1wLm — Err (@Errendous) February 28, 2019

Dear god, this troubles me so much more. He is *literally* a prop.

Sickens me how I can almost hear the people on the shoot saying “ JUMP, no no, little higher!”

YUCK @filmfare pls stop https://t.co/ZuQukLLeVW — Surabhi M (@su_moka_boo) February 28, 2019

This is racist and people from Africa should rise against this racist demonstration on the right. Hope few people may pay attention @cnni @BLMLA @Bakari_Sellers https://t.co/OYVVTazn0k — Dr. Ray (@RewatiRay) February 28, 2019

Typical anti-Black racism that we see again & again from SA culture. African people are not PROPS in a photo shoot. Shame on u #SaraAliKhan https://t.co/9sGYl8hKh1 — Leila Zainab (@QueerDesiFemme) February 28, 2019

What’s wrong with you? Black people are not decorations and props, you idiots. — kulpreet singh (@kulpreetsingh) February 28, 2019

If looks could kill?

What about if brains could work? https://t.co/fDFUMKbeD4 — nush (@anooosher) February 28, 2019

Dear Sara, I didn’t want to discount you just yet. But are you really using the tribesman as a prop?? How do you people end up being completely tone deaf, ignorant and douchebags?? https://t.co/5ngeGIBnNy — Richa Bhardwaj (@Riczb) February 27, 2019

“Gucci: We’ve done it. We’ve created the most tone-deaf ad of the month.@filmfare: Hold my beer.” If this is your idea of clickbait fodder, maybe it’s time you start wearing ethical consumerism on your sleeve instead of this exploitative “high fashun” crap. https://t.co/llsIP8St2u — Ramsha (@HaggardDuck) February 27, 2019

What sort of mockery is this? This needs to end. Please stop using black people or any other race for that matter as props for it to look aesthetically pleasing. Our fashion Industry has this new norm of using the poor or needy for aesthetics and it’s shameful! https://t.co/LuXvVSOscv — Faraz Ahmed (@__Faraz) February 27, 2019

Reeking racism, urban culture supremacy & mocking intelligence of non fair skinned people. Advertising Showing a fair skinned in stylish attire giving a pose while the indigenous black skinned one is jumping up & down without any objective & looking out of touch from people around. — Alive (@Dhriyamana) February 27, 2019

Natives are not “props” you can use in photoshoots! There’s a limit of being tone deaf and racist! — Totapari (@CoffeeNChirps) February 27, 2019

With a long colonial past and a mixed socio-economic existence of people that nurtures the legacy of multiculturalism and multilingualism in this country, you’d expect people to be more accepting of other races and ethnicities. 🤦 https://t.co/98cUsfdr2q — Ramsha (@HaggardDuck) February 27, 2019

Did someone actually approve this for publishing? In 2019? Shouldn’t you know better? People & cultures are not props for you to appropriate. Disgusted. — SparkleMcSnowflake❄️ (@Anjaani07) February 27, 2019

So…..you guys literally learned nothing from the Sana Safinaz controversy last year, huh? Rather, you tried to duplicate the controversial photo shoot. 🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️ — SophiaQ (@SophiaAQ) February 27, 2019

What happened to the shadow of the Massahi man? Am sure he’s a real person with a shadow just like you — Abhishek (@aabhisheks) February 27, 2019

This photo is super tone deaf and Sara Ali Khan & Filmfare should feel super ashamed of themselves, I think the Masai tribeman, who are known for jumping straight high, is doing exactly that in the pic.

His shadow is mixed with the model’s shadow (his foot’s shadow on her pant) https://t.co/kALmf6wUBo — Aditya (@Brewkenstein) February 27, 2019

Sara Ali Khan went to Columbia, and even she could not tell filmfare that maybe her “stunner” picture is racist and appropriative? Come on, Sara, you are one of the good ones!! https://t.co/lNlaaEcnFR — shikha (@elitistsadgirl) February 27, 2019

And I thought her Ivy League education would have taught her that it is not okay to misappropriate other cultures. Turns out #SaraAliKhan is as ignorant as other Bollywood celebrities which is kind of sad because she did come across as intelligent initially. — Neha (@neha2saxena) February 26, 2019

This video is like adding insult to injury

🤬🤬🤬 https://t.co/7wW5GZ7eE6 — CoffeeWBollywood🇵🇸 (@BollyArabfan) February 27, 2019