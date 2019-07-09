Toggle Menu
IIFA tweets out photo of ‘next generation of divas’, faces netizens wrath for ‘promoting nepotism’

The topic of nepotism was brought to focus by National Award-winning actress Kangana Ranaut while responding to a question asked by director Karan Johar on his talk show 'Koffee with Karan'.

Captioned, “The next generation of divas is ready to take on the world!” the tweet received several responses from people expressing disappointment over the post.

Actor Chunky Pandey’s daughter Ananya Panday recently shared a picture of herself along with star kids Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor captioned, “Charlie’s Angels”. Clicked by actor Shahrukh Khan, the photo was later shared on Twitter by the official handle of IIFA (International Indian Film Academy Awards) leaving many furious, who accused the organisation of promoting nepotism.

Captioned as “The next generation of divas is ready to take on the world!”, the tweet received several responses from people expressing disappointment over the post. “Perfect example: How nepotism leads to mediocrity?” questioned a user on the post, while another wrote, “Who are these people? I actually don’t know.”

The topic of nepotism was brought into focus by National Award-winning actor Kangana Ranaut while responding to a question asked by director Karan Johar on his talk show ‘Koffee with Karan’.

