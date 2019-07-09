IIFA tweets out photo of ‘next generation of divas’, faces netizens wrath for ‘promoting nepotism’

Actor Chunky Pandey’s daughter Ananya Panday recently shared a picture of herself along with star kids Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor captioned, “Charlie’s Angels”. Clicked by actor Shahrukh Khan, the photo was later shared on Twitter by the official handle of IIFA (International Indian Film Academy Awards) leaving many furious, who accused the organisation of promoting nepotism.

Captioned as “The next generation of divas is ready to take on the world!”, the tweet received several responses from people expressing disappointment over the post. “Perfect example: How nepotism leads to mediocrity?” questioned a user on the post, while another wrote, “Who are these people? I actually don’t know.”

The next generation of divas is ready to take on the world! pic.twitter.com/MPebI6h7kp — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) July 7, 2019

The topic of nepotism was brought into focus by National Award-winning actor Kangana Ranaut while responding to a question asked by director Karan Johar on his talk show ‘Koffee with Karan’.

LOL..forced celebrities

Celeb Brats = celebrities — Low IQ Intellectual (@LowIQ18) July 8, 2019

Perfect example: How nepotism leads to mediocrity ? — Rishi Bagree 🇮🇳 (@rishibagree) July 8, 2019

NepoDivas not Just Divas …https://t.co/TiKGyiRelD — Srikanth (@srikanthbjp_) July 8, 2019

Diva? They do look like they belong here…. pic.twitter.com/I3p2NvwqkX — Joey (@Dr_Ramoray___) July 8, 2019

Who are these people? I actually don’t know. — vayu (@V__A__Y__U) July 8, 2019

Nepotism explained, loud and clear. https://t.co/U25owCGDdN — Debjani Arora (@inthemumsworld) July 8, 2019

Correct it.

Next generation of nepotism https://t.co/VDkI9sMZkv — Indrajeet Singh (@Im_indu07) July 8, 2019

If these are Divas, then i am Bradd pitt.🤦‍♂️🤣 https://t.co/ekoo5JgWtL — Ab (@maNgo_ppl7) July 8, 2019

Correction: The next generation of nepotism is ready to take on the world! https://t.co/uok9WxDJPM — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) July 8, 2019