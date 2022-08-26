Akshay Kumar in ‘House of the Dragon’? Netizens shocked to see actor’s ‘lookalike’ in ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel

The pilot episode of the much-awaited House of the Dragon, prequel of ‘Game of Thrones’, streamed on Disney Plus Hotstar recently. Indian fans could not keep calm as they waited with bated breath. While the episode focussed on the Targaryen family, Indian viewers spotted ‘a Bollywood connection’.

Many viewers noticed Paddy Considine, who plays King Viserys I, and thought they had found actor Akshay Kumar’s doppelganger. Social media is now flooded with posts saying they did not know Akshay Kumar was acting in one of the biggest television shows of the last decade.

A user also posted a video showing Considine’s resemblance with Akshay Kumar. “Didn’t knew HBO has cast Akshay Kumar in house of the dragon series,” a user wrote. Another user wrote, “What an acting by Akshay Kumar in house of dragon @akshaykumar #HouseOfTheDragonHBO.” A third user commented, “Didn’t knew #akshaykumar is acting in #HouseoftheDragon. What an amazing actor waking up and 4 am and now reached House of the Dragon #GameOfThrones @akshaykumar @KapilSharmaK9.”

Didn't knew HBO has cast Akshay Kumar in house of the dragon series pic.twitter.com/HVAPvFYAb5 — HUNTSMAN 🐇 (@hp_mode2) August 21, 2022

Didn't knew #akshaykumar is acting in #HouseoftheDragon

What an amazing actor waking up and 4 am and now reached House of the Dragon#GameOfThrones@akshaykumar @KapilSharmaK9 pic.twitter.com/0IamsDSGyv — Himanshu Khandelwal (@himanshurk19) August 23, 2022

The prequel is based on portions of George R R Martin’s 2018 novel Fire and Blood. The show focusing on House Targaryen is set about two hundred years before Game of Thrones and will feature ‘Dance of the Dragons’, Targaryen war of succession. The Targaryens were rulers of Westeros for hundreds of years before getting dethroned by Robert Baratheon. Paddy Considine, Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke and Steve Toussaint star in the prequel.