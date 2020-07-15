scorecardresearch
After IFS officer’s tweet on insecurities in speaking English, netizens share their own struggles

"Thank you so much, sir, for sharing your thoughts. that was so nice and humble. Many rural students face this difficulty," wrote a user while sharing the viral tweet.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 15, 2020 4:28:40 pm
english, english twitter reactions, english language, english songs Since being shared online, the post has gone viral and prompted many to share their own experiences.

While English may be the second-most widely spoken second language in India, it isn’t always easy to grasp at first. Recently, Indian Forest Officer Parveen Kaswan tweeted about the times when communicating in English worried him given his rural background. The tweet soon went viral, encouraging netizens to open up about their insecurities as well.

“English was the tough nut to crack in my boards. Given rural background. When joined college I was surprised to notice that people were not only talking in English but even listening to songs in English. Down the line, I found funny that those things once made me worried. Life,” wrote Kaswan.

Since being shared online, the post has gone viral and prompted many to share their own experiences. “Thank you so much, sir, for sharing your thoughts. that was so nice and humble. Many rural students face this difficulty,” wrote a user while sharing the viral tweet.

