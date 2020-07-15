After IFS officer’s tweet on insecurities in speaking English, netizens share their own struggles

Since being shared online, the post has gone viral and prompted many to share their own experiences. Since being shared online, the post has gone viral and prompted many to share their own experiences.

While English may be the second-most widely spoken second language in India, it isn’t always easy to grasp at first. Recently, Indian Forest Officer Parveen Kaswan tweeted about the times when communicating in English worried him given his rural background. The tweet soon went viral, encouraging netizens to open up about their insecurities as well.

“English was the tough nut to crack in my boards. Given rural background. When joined college I was surprised to notice that people were not only talking in English but even listening to songs in English. Down the line, I found funny that those things once made me worried. Life,” wrote Kaswan.

English was the tough nut to crack in my boards. Given rural background. When joined college I was surprised to notice that people were not only talking in English but even listening songs in English. Down the line I found funny that those things once made me worried. Life. — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 14, 2020

Since being shared online, the post has gone viral and prompted many to share their own experiences. “Thank you so much, sir, for sharing your thoughts. that was so nice and humble. Many rural students face this difficulty,” wrote a user while sharing the viral tweet.

Even now I am facing the same problem.😂 https://t.co/VZHTfKNBMp — Madhusmita Sethy (@simimadhusmita) July 15, 2020

Kabhi kabhi lagta h log meri baate kar rahe hain 😂 Even today, English songs are not my cup of tea 🙄 https://t.co/yGCzKtGxSK — Arun Kumar (@arunmahala) July 14, 2020

thank you so much sir for sharing your thoughts. that was so nice and humble.

Many rural students face this difficulty. https://t.co/sLoM00rjKC — Deeksha chandrakar (@dik_chandrakar) July 14, 2020

I experienced this when I was quite young. I did my play way and KG from a very normal public school where teachers used to communicate in hindi and even at home everybody used hindi and haryanvi but then I was shifted into a convent school and there things were really different https://t.co/W33lEAg9AC — Pooja Choudhary 🌈 (@pooojachoudhary) July 14, 2020

This tweet is true, humble as well as cute at the same time :D https://t.co/JzG1XMZRp7 — Aali Pant (@aalipant) July 14, 2020

More or less same story here as well! But I think, worries of today are joys of tomorrow. https://t.co/yVIkaWairg — mohan girhe (@mohang91) July 14, 2020

