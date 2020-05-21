Sky is pink: Netizens in Bhubaneswar share pictures post Cyclone Amphan

Amid the ongoing calamity in the States, the people of Bhubaneswar experienced some respite after the sky in the city turned pink. (Source: @SpeakNaimisha/Twitter) Amid the ongoing calamity in the States, the people of Bhubaneswar experienced some respite after the sky in the city turned pink. (Source: @SpeakNaimisha/Twitter)

As India continues to grapple with the ongoing Covid-19 situation, Cyclone Amphan added to the existing woes after causing massive destruction in West Bengal and Odisha on Wednesday.

While there are reports of the “super cyclonic storm” killing at least 10 in West Bengal, the authorities in Odisha are assessing the damage caused by the heavy rainfall that impacted several areas in the coastal districts.

However, amid the ongoing calamity in the States, the people of Bhubaneswar experienced some respite after the sky in the city turned pink. Many took to social media to share the beautiful sight. “My city is an example that we bloom with grace no matter how stormy the times be,” tweeted a user while sharing a picture of the evening sky.

My city is an example that we bloom with grace no matter how stormy the times be. 🙂 The evening sky! ❤#Bhubaneswar #Amphan @BBSRBuzz pic.twitter.com/uFq5xAqSuj — Naimisha (@SpeakNaimisha) May 20, 2020

Bhubaneswar Skies be the best. Cyclone Amphan gone forever. pic.twitter.com/g0bkWQuuCv — Debadutta Samal (@6times6times) May 20, 2020

