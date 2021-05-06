scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 06, 2021
How Adar Poonawalla is triggering a meme fest on Twitter, check out here

With SII having its hands full in meeting the increased vaccine demand in India, netizens shared their concerns on Twitter and came up with creatives to highlight the situation.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 6, 2021 7:21:48 pm
Adar Poonawala, Adar Poonawala covid vaccine, covid vaccine Adar Poonawala controversy, Z+ security for Adar Poonawalla, Serum Institute of India, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express newsIn an interview with a British newspaper, Poonawalla spoke about getting life threats in India.

Bizarre trends often erupt on social media and the latest one doing the rounds on Twitter involve the name of Adar Poonawalla, the Chief Executive Officer Serum Institute of India.

Poonawalla, who is currently in London and has recently been granted Y-level security cover, told a British newspaper about getting aggressive calls and life threats in India from powerful people including “Chief Ministers…, heads of business conglomerates and others” for the Covid-19 vaccine Covishield.

However, that is not the reason why his name is trending on the microblogging website. It all began when author Naomi Datta tweeted a few puns using Poonawalla’s name.

“If Adar Poonawala moved to Mumbai & wanted to live a regular, middle-class life he could be called Dadar Poonawala,” she tweeted. The tweet soon caught the attention of many and soon the name became the subjects of all the puns online.

With SII is falling short of meeting the increased vaccine demand in India, many also highlighted the situation and shared their concerns with creative memes.

