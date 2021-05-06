How Adar Poonawalla is triggering a meme fest on Twitter, check out here

In an interview with a British newspaper, Poonawalla spoke about getting life threats in India.

Bizarre trends often erupt on social media and the latest one doing the rounds on Twitter involve the name of Adar Poonawalla, the Chief Executive Officer Serum Institute of India.

Poonawalla, who is currently in London and has recently been granted Y-level security cover, told a British newspaper about getting aggressive calls and life threats in India from powerful people including “Chief Ministers…, heads of business conglomerates and others” for the Covid-19 vaccine Covishield.

However, that is not the reason why his name is trending on the microblogging website. It all began when author Naomi Datta tweeted a few puns using Poonawalla’s name.

“If Adar Poonawala moved to Mumbai & wanted to live a regular, middle-class life he could be called Dadar Poonawala,” she tweeted. The tweet soon caught the attention of many and soon the name became the subjects of all the puns online.

Deepest apologies for the above. The last week has been a bit stressful.

😶 — Naomi Datta (@nowme_datta) May 6, 2021

If Adar Poonawala had a twin who was not as known as him, he could be called Other Poonawala. — Naomi Datta (@nowme_datta) May 6, 2021

With SII is falling short of meeting the increased vaccine demand in India, many also highlighted the situation and shared their concerns with creative memes.

Adar poonawala taking covishied vaccine orders. pic.twitter.com/G5KCDa99ck — JeeTu bhaiya (@gentleman_jitu) May 6, 2021

If Adar Poonawala could lift a hand-pump he would be known as Gadar Poonawala. https://t.co/LAhIz4LiBr pic.twitter.com/VpnvmMuHVm — Ali Bakrolwala (@Bakrolwala) May 6, 2021

What Adar Poonawala’s tells to all indian businesses Tycoon!! pic.twitter.com/ZuQ91mY5L7 — Papuni (@Papuni7064) May 6, 2021

After taking orders of Vaccines Adar Poonawala right now : pic.twitter.com/sD5VspVs79 — Ctrl C + Ctrl Memes (@Ctrlmemes_) May 6, 2021

If Adar Poonawala starts a soap company, he would be Lather Poonawala. 😭 — Aakanksha Singh (@Hallelujah_20) May 6, 2021