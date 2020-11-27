scorecardresearch
Friday, November 27, 2020
Why people are posting orders of straws and sippers for arrested tribal activist Stan Swamy

Stan Swamy had sought access to a straw and sipper since he suffers from Parkinson's disease, and has trouble eating and drinking in prison because his hands shake too much. 

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 27, 2020 6:26:16 pm
stan swamy, stan swamy parkinsons, stan swamy straw and sipper, NPRD sipper for stan, netizens order sipper for stan swamy, elgar parishad case, Bhima Koregaon caseMany have shared screenshot of their purchases sharing address of NIA building urging others to join the campaign.

Many people on Friday shared screenshots on social media of what they said were orders of a straw and sipper. The destination of the order listed in some of the screenshots was the National Investigation Agency’s Mumbai office or the Taloja jail outside Mumbai. All these orders are intended for arrested tribal activist and Jesuit priest Father Stan Swamy.

People began sharing the screenshots after the federal agency denied confiscating Swamy’s straw and sipper, and will state whether they can be provided to the activist during a court hearing next week.

Swamy was arrested in the Elgar Parishad case on October 8 and is currently lodged at the Taloja jail near Mumbai. He had sought a straw and sipper since he suffers from Parkinson’s disease, and has trouble eating and drinking in prison because his hands shake too much.



During Thursday’s hearing in court, the NIA claimed it had not seized either a straw or a sipper from him during arrest and the court will next hear the matter on December 4. Swamy has also moved a fresh application seeking bail.

Following the hearing, the National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled (NPRD) objected to the continued denial of a sipper and straw to Swamy.

“Denial of the same constitutes a violation of his basic rights,” the organisation said.

The NPRD also said that it and other organisations have decided to send sippers to the Taloja jail to be given to Swamy.

Many others also shared screenshots of their orders on social media platforms, demanding that Swamy be given access to a straw and sipper.

Swamy is the founder of Bagaicha, an organisation working with tribals in Jharkhand on issues that include alleged illegal detention of youngsters on charges of being Maoists. He is also a member of Persecuted Prisoners Solidarity Committee (PPSC), which the NIA claims is a frontal organisation of the banned CPI(Maoist) group.

