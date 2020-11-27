Why people are posting orders of straws and sippers for arrested tribal activist Stan Swamy

Many have shared screenshot of their purchases sharing address of NIA building urging others to join the campaign.

Many people on Friday shared screenshots on social media of what they said were orders of a straw and sipper. The destination of the order listed in some of the screenshots was the National Investigation Agency’s Mumbai office or the Taloja jail outside Mumbai. All these orders are intended for arrested tribal activist and Jesuit priest Father Stan Swamy.

People began sharing the screenshots after the federal agency denied confiscating Swamy’s straw and sipper, and will state whether they can be provided to the activist during a court hearing next week.

Swamy was arrested in the Elgar Parishad case on October 8 and is currently lodged at the Taloja jail near Mumbai. He had sought a straw and sipper since he suffers from Parkinson’s disease, and has trouble eating and drinking in prison because his hands shake too much.

During Thursday’s hearing in court, the NIA claimed it had not seized either a straw or a sipper from him during arrest and the court will next hear the matter on December 4. Swamy has also moved a fresh application seeking bail.

Following the hearing, the National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled (NPRD) objected to the continued denial of a sipper and straw to Swamy.

“Denial of the same constitutes a violation of his basic rights,” the organisation said.

The NPRD also said that it and other organisations have decided to send sippers to the Taloja jail to be given to Swamy.

Many others also shared screenshots of their orders on social media platforms, demanding that Swamy be given access to a straw and sipper.

Hi! @NIA_India – How many Retweets to provide a Straw and Sipper to a 83 Year Old Man in Custody who is suffering from Parkinson’s and unable to drink water? Just tell a number and it will be done — Joy (@Joydas) November 26, 2020

NIA told Special Court that it does not have a sipper/straw to provide to Father Stan Swamy, who’s suffering from Parkinson’s disease. Have ordered 1 sipper bottle for NIA to provide to its prisoners. Hope they make use of it. Will reach them tmw through Amazon Prime :) pic.twitter.com/CAo4GyxwtY — Saurav Das (@OfficialSauravD) November 26, 2020

Since NIA cannot provide straw & sipper to 83 years old Parkinson’s patient Stan Swamy illegally arrested. I have ordered straw that would reach NIA Mumbai office next week. Hope Officers of NIA make it reach his cell. #BoloBharatMataKiJai#freestanswamy#nohonouryourhonour#NIA pic.twitter.com/VCrcaiRcnG — Vijay Pratap Singh Aditya (@vijaypsaditya) November 26, 2020

I also sent one today 😊 we all shld.. Make it a mass movement. pic.twitter.com/Jn6eLUdIxu — PlaneLooney (@planelooney) November 27, 2020

Swamy is the founder of Bagaicha, an organisation working with tribals in Jharkhand on issues that include alleged illegal detention of youngsters on charges of being Maoists. He is also a member of Persecuted Prisoners Solidarity Committee (PPSC), which the NIA claims is a frontal organisation of the banned CPI(Maoist) group.

