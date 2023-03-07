Netizens roast Harsh Goenka for ‘sexist’, ‘body shaming’ joke

After posting a tasteless ‘wife’ joke on Twitter, business tycoon Harsh Goenka has been criticised for his ‘sexist’, ‘body shaming’ remark. An avid social media user, Goenka tweeted on Sunday, “I was having a candlelight dinner, a rare occasion, with my wife. She told me softly ‘Pass the wine, my divine’. I thought to myself ‘how clever, how poetic’… so I wanted the bread and reciprocated without thinking “pass the roti, my m _ _ _! Writing from the hospital!”

The tweet went viral after netizens called out the sexism and body shaming elements. A user has also claimed that the Chairman of RPG Enterprises blocked her after she criticised him.

I was having a candlelight dinner, a rare occasion, with my wife.

She told me softly "Pass the wine, my divine".

I thought to myself ‘how clever, how poetic'… so I wanted the bread and reciprocated without thinking "pass the roti, my m _ _ _! Writing from the hospital 🏥! — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) March 5, 2023

A user urged him not to reinforce patriarchy. “‘Indian women do ~ 10 times the unpaid work that Indian men do – abt the worst ratio in the world Harshji, since your ‘jokes’ usually skew only one way in terms of gender, should balance a bit, no? My request:please use your reach to show up patriarchy, rather than reinforce it,” commented Devina Mehra.

Indian women do ~ 10 times the unpaid work that Indian men do – abt the worst ratio in the world Harshji, since your 'jokes' usually skew only one way in terms of gender, should balance a bit, no? My request:please use your reach to show up patriarchy, rather than reinforce it pic.twitter.com/DhE8TRJOXi — Devina Mehra (@devinamehra) March 6, 2023

However, Goenka posted a cartoon and again Mehra called out the reinforcement of patriarchy. The cartoon showed a thin man from 1990 and turned out to put on weight as his television screen switched from being bulky to thin.

Mehra commented, “Sir, this further reinforces that women are supposed to grind masalas and dosa batter and the men watch TV (it’s the truth for most Indian households in the evenings and on weekends) – privileges & stereotypes are very deep-rooted Have to be consciously combated.”

Meanwhile, he also commented that the space to be filled up meant, “‘Mothi’ meaning pearl in Hindi, but netizens had a field day.” Responding to a user who said “troll army” would not let him escape, Goenka called his critics “feminazis”. “Ise feminazi kehte hain,” he commented. Another user wrote, “Pathetic thoughts.”

मोती — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) March 5, 2023

Ise feminazi kehte hain — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) March 6, 2023

Nilanjana Bhowmich, a user shared his tweet and pointed out the problem of looking down upon one’s partner and body shaming for humour. “This is the problem 👇 looking down upon partners, body shaming them to prove their own sense of humor…where does this stop? He obv thinks he has made a great joke to his 1.7 m followers. So, so disturbing!” Later, she shared a screenshot showing Goenka has blocked her.”Has he blocked all the women on Twitter now – oh wait just the ones he calls feminazi for calling out his misogynistic behavior. Khatam, tata, bye bye, no loss,” she tweeted.

This is the problem 👇 looking down upon partners, body shaming them to prove their own sense of humor…where does this stop? He obv thinks he has made a great joke to his 1.7 m followers. So, so disturbing! https://t.co/5WM82ekwMf — Nilanjana Bhowmick (@nilanjanab) March 6, 2023

Has he blocked all the women on Twitter now – oh wait just the ones he calls feminazi for calling out his misogynistic behavior. Khatam, tata, bye bye, no loss. 😆 pic.twitter.com/szhIwSPxVj — Nilanjana Bhowmick (@nilanjanab) March 7, 2023

It should be noted that Goneka often posts ‘wife jokes’ and has been criticised for being “misogynistic”. His earlier tweets about wives said they are not “the ones to share problems with”, “argue without point”, “having killer instinct, detective mind, alert” to not the “one to have fun with”.

Advertisement

“I asked Swami Harshanand ‘Why is it that married men do not share their problems and frustrations with their wives?’He answered “You cannot discuss malaria with mosquitoes, can you?’,” he posted on February 24.

I asked Swami Harshanand “Why is it that married men do not share their problems and frustrations with their wives?” He answered “You cannot discuss malaria with mosquitoes, can you?”😱😱😱 — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) February 24, 2023

On February 9, he tweeted, “You know what’s the difference between my wife’s arguments and a sword? The sword has a point…” Another tweet read, “I met an army officer who told me he was looking for some members in his team who’s always alert, ready to attack, has a great sense of hearing, a detective mind and importantly has a killer instinct.I am thinking of suggesting my wife’s name.”

I met an army officer who told me he was looking for some members in his team who’s always alert, ready to attack, has a great sense of hearing, a detective mind and importantly has a killer instinct.

I am thinking of suggesting my wife’s name 🥸! — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) February 6, 2023

You know what’s the difference between my wife’s arguments and a sword?

The sword has a point….😜 — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) February 9, 2023

I met an army officer who told me he was looking for some members in his team who’s always alert, ready to attack, has a great sense of hearing, a detective mind and importantly has a killer instinct.

I am thinking of suggesting my wife’s name 🥸! — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) February 6, 2023

I told my friend : “My wife and I can never agree on the holidays. I want to travel to the beach, stay in a 5-star hotel, dance, eat and have a good time.” My friend : That sounds fun. What does she want to do?" I replied : "She wants to come with me!!!”🤣😜🤫 — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) January 9, 2023

A tweet on January 9 read, “I told my friend : ‘My wife and I can never agree on the holidays. I want to travel to the beach, stay in a 5-star hotel, dance, eat and have a good time.’ My friend : That sounds fun. What does she want to do?’I replied : ‘She wants to come with me!!!'”