Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022

Netizens roast Alia Bhatt’s dialogues in Brahmastra, compare her character with Groot from Marvel

Hussain Dalal is credited with writing the dialogues for Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva.

Alia Bhatt, Brahmastra, Brahmastra tweets, Hussain Dalal Brahmastra, viral tweets Brahmastra, Brahmastra dialogue, Indian expressBrahmastra: Part One – Shiva, released on September 9, has crossed the 150 crore mark on its fifth day.

Ever since its release last Friday, the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva has created quite a buzz. While the film opened to mixed reviews, a lot of people are irked by Alia Bhatt’s dialogues or lack of them.

In the multi-starrer film, Alia Bhatt plays Isha Chatterjee who is protagonist Shiva’s love interest. The netizens are taking to Twitter to critique Bhatt’s dialogues, which were written by Hussain Dalal.

The netizens cheekily tweeted how Isha’s character revolved around the male lead and as a result her dialogues overwhelmingly included his name. Making this point, a Twitter user wrote, “gonna watch Brahmastra again just to count how many times alia bhatt screamed Shiva”.

Another person commented, “Imagine getting 12 crores for just saying “Shiva” “Shivaaa” “Shivaaaaaaaaaaaaaa” every 5 minutes in a film. Karan Johar’s obsession for Alia Bhatt peaked during Brahmastra”.

Some netizens also compared Brahmastra’s Isha with Marvel comics character Groot, who is known for repeating only one phrase “I am Groot!”. “Alia Bhatt is basically Groot of the Astraverse cause she has only said one word Shivaa in the whole movie,” a Twitter user remarked.

Mimicry artist Chandni, who goes by her Instagram handle @chandnimimic, recently posted a viral Instagram video in which she poked fun at Bhatt’s character in Brahmastra.

Making a more elaborate point about the film’s dialogues, a Twitter user wrote, “My only problem with Bramhastra is the dialogue writing. It assumes that viewers have no brains. So every thing is explained with amateurish dialogues. There is no setup. And Alia Bhatt’s character has no depth. A few hours after meeting Shiva she has decided to dedicate herself”.

First published on: 14-09-2022 at 01:24:31 pm
