Netizens roast Alia Bhatt’s dialogues in Brahmastra, compare her character with Groot from Marvel

Ever since its release last Friday, the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva has created quite a buzz. While the film opened to mixed reviews, a lot of people are irked by Alia Bhatt’s dialogues or lack of them.

In the multi-starrer film, Alia Bhatt plays Isha Chatterjee who is protagonist Shiva’s love interest. The netizens are taking to Twitter to critique Bhatt’s dialogues, which were written by Hussain Dalal.

The netizens cheekily tweeted how Isha’s character revolved around the male lead and as a result her dialogues overwhelmingly included his name. Making this point, a Twitter user wrote, “gonna watch Brahmastra again just to count how many times alia bhatt screamed Shiva”.

gonna watch Brahmastra again just to count how many times alia bhatt screamed Shiva — zulfi kulfi (@ignorepl) September 11, 2022

Director: “Alia, here are your dialogues” *Alia Bhatt throughout the movie* “SHIVA!!” 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Anisha💅🏻 (@theannwrld) September 11, 2022

Bhrahmastra Script writer writing dialogues of Alia bhatt pic.twitter.com/lMvaZWZafN — 亗 𓃟 3.0 (@jadejamayur010) September 12, 2022

my friend so bored he’s counting the number of times alia bhatt saying shiva — vipin (@djfrankkie) September 10, 2022

Imagine getting 12 crores for just saying “Shiva” “Shivaaa” “Shivaaaaaaaaaaaaaa” every 5 minutes in a film. Karan Johar’s obsession for Alia Bhatt peaked during Brahmastra — МΛИИ (@mannkahe) September 13, 2022

If I had a penny every time Alia Bhatt shouts Shiva’s name in the movie pic.twitter.com/HUWm9vMMd9 — Walking Meme (@zaidshaikhx_) September 11, 2022

New drinking game : Drink everytime Alia Bhatt says Shiva in brahmastra. — Emplois mus wash hans (@DukhDardAanso) September 12, 2022

My only problem with Bramhastra is the dialogue writing. It assumes that viewers have no brains. So every thing is explained with amateurish dialogues. There is no setup. And Alia Bhatt’s character has no depth. A few hours after meeting Shiva she has decided to dedicate herself — Ankit Doshi (@ankit9doshi) September 11, 2022

Alia Bhatt is basically Groot of the Astraverse cause she has only said one word Shivaa in the whole movie — Shikhar Sagar (@crazy__shikhu) September 13, 2022

Another person commented, “Imagine getting 12 crores for just saying “Shiva” “Shivaaa” “Shivaaaaaaaaaaaaaa” every 5 minutes in a film. Karan Johar’s obsession for Alia Bhatt peaked during Brahmastra”.

Some netizens also compared Brahmastra’s Isha with Marvel comics character Groot, who is known for repeating only one phrase “I am Groot!”. “Alia Bhatt is basically Groot of the Astraverse cause she has only said one word Shivaa in the whole movie,” a Twitter user remarked.

Mimicry artist Chandni, who goes by her Instagram handle @chandnimimic, recently posted a viral Instagram video in which she poked fun at Bhatt’s character in Brahmastra.

Making a more elaborate point about the film’s dialogues, a Twitter user wrote, “My only problem with Bramhastra is the dialogue writing. It assumes that viewers have no brains. So every thing is explained with amateurish dialogues. There is no setup. And Alia Bhatt’s character has no depth. A few hours after meeting Shiva she has decided to dedicate herself”.