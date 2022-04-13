scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Must Read

‘Cab driver ka ride cancel karne se lagta hai’: Netizens revive ‘Thappad Se Darr Nahi Lagta Sahab’ jokes

In a testament to its lasting popularity on social media, Oyo Rooms decided to revive the jokes surrounding it.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 13, 2022 7:44:37 pm
Dabangg, Dabangg memes, Dabangg thappad memes, Dabangg jokes, oyo rooms, oyo rooms jokes, Thappad Se Darr Nahi Lagta Sahab, indian expressThe company's post renewed people's interest in the line from 2010 film.

With a constant bombardment of Bollywood releases and shows, most dialogues are forgotten by the people. However, a handful of iconic dialogues stand the test of time and among them, a Sonakshi Sinha-delivered dialogue in her debut film Dabangg once again went viral with netizens giving it funny twists.

Sinha’s “Thappad Se Darr Nahi Lagta Sahab (Not afraid of a slap sir)” line to Salman Khan in the 2010 film had etched a special place in the audience’s mind. Thanks to the countless memes that it inspired over the years, it sealed its status as a popular part of pop culture in the recent times.

Now, in a testament to its lasting popularity on social media, Oyo Rooms decided to revive the jokes surrounding it. Coming up with their own twists, the hotels and accommodation platform tweeted: “Thappad se darr nahi lagta sahab, mere boss ke ‘typing…’ se lagta hai (Not afraid of a slap sir, but my boss’ ‘typing’ scares me).”

Soon, the tweet garnered a lot of attention from people on the platform. While most were left in splits trying to figure out what led to this line making a comeback, others joined the conversation giving their own unique twists to it.

Listing their various fears and things that make them uncomfortable, desi Twitterati joined in to have some fun. From getting scared of a “leg day at the gym” to being wary of “offline exams”, netizens listed a wide variety of things reacting to the tweet.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 13: Latest News

Advertisement