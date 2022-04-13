‘Cab driver ka ride cancel karne se lagta hai’: Netizens revive ‘Thappad Se Darr Nahi Lagta Sahab’ jokes

With a constant bombardment of Bollywood releases and shows, most dialogues are forgotten by the people. However, a handful of iconic dialogues stand the test of time and among them, a Sonakshi Sinha-delivered dialogue in her debut film Dabangg once again went viral with netizens giving it funny twists.

Sinha’s “Thappad Se Darr Nahi Lagta Sahab (Not afraid of a slap sir)” line to Salman Khan in the 2010 film had etched a special place in the audience’s mind. Thanks to the countless memes that it inspired over the years, it sealed its status as a popular part of pop culture in the recent times.

Now, in a testament to its lasting popularity on social media, Oyo Rooms decided to revive the jokes surrounding it. Coming up with their own twists, the hotels and accommodation platform tweeted: “Thappad se darr nahi lagta sahab, mere boss ke ‘typing…’ se lagta hai (Not afraid of a slap sir, but my boss’ ‘typing’ scares me).”

Thappad se darr nahi lagta sahab, mere boss ke ‘typing…’ se lagta hai — OYO (@oyorooms) April 12, 2022

Soon, the tweet garnered a lot of attention from people on the platform. While most were left in splits trying to figure out what led to this line making a comeback, others joined the conversation giving their own unique twists to it.

Thappad se darr nahi lagta sahab, Bestfriend ke gadi ke backseat baithne se lagta hai https://t.co/iRmX13fURe — Varad Ralegaonkar (@varadr_tistic) April 12, 2022

Thappad se darr nahi lagta sahab, Monday ko face karne se lagta hai https://t.co/CFld6yGO5t — fiza (@yoursfiza) April 12, 2022

Listing their various fears and things that make them uncomfortable, desi Twitterati joined in to have some fun. From getting scared of a “leg day at the gym” to being wary of “offline exams”, netizens listed a wide variety of things reacting to the tweet.

Thappad se dar nahi lagta sahab, 90% data used ki warning se lagta hai https://t.co/WE8Ia1H2LM — Mayur (@thehumourholic) April 12, 2022

Thappad se darr nahi lagta sahab, late night chats ke baad ‘attachment’ hone se lagta hai https://t.co/0qLTj3KKeq — Sai Theja (@csaitheja) April 12, 2022

Thappad se darr nhi lagta sahab, cab driver ka ride cancel karne se lagta hai. https://t.co/rs9vVxb6sd — KT🦋 (@_KaumudiTiwarii) April 12, 2022

thappad se darr nai lagta sahab papa k 2 se zyada missed calls se lagta hai https://t.co/FvRwIMwxMK — sassie howard (@chichoripun) April 12, 2022

Thappad se darr nhi lagta sahab, SBI ke lunch time se lagta hai https://t.co/jIuFvybtAo — Suhail (@isuhailsaifi) April 12, 2022

Thappad se darr nahi lagta sahab “leg Workout” ke Din Gym jaane se lagta hau https://t.co/3AtyPIrQJP — Pulkit🇮🇳❤️ (@pulkit5Dx) April 12, 2022

Thappad se darr nahi lagta sahab, Lemon & petrol price badhne se lagta hai — Ankita (@Memeswalimulagi) April 12, 2022

Thappad se darr nahi lagta sahab, rat me aane wale thought se dar lgta h .. — Panda Heart🐼🖤 (@_vy_sh_navi) April 12, 2022

Thappad se darr nahi lagta sahab, bangalore ke traffic se lagta hai — Deera || 🍉 stan era (@Deerahahaha) April 12, 2022

Thappad se darr nahi lagta sahab, mere crush se ignore hone pe lagta hai — suzy (@Numberlikh) April 12, 2022