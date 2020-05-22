‘Dada and the balcony’: Netizens reminded of Lord’s iconic moment after Ganguly’s picture goes viral

The picture also reminded some of Ganguly’s celebration at Lord’s balcony in 2002 after the NatWest final win against England. The picture also reminded some of Ganguly’s celebration at Lord’s balcony in 2002 after the NatWest final win against England.

Cyclone Amphan has left behind a trail of destruction in West Bengal and Odisha, claiming over 70 lives. Kolkata also bore brunt of the cyclone where trees were uprooted and communication lines snapped. Amid this gloom, a picture of former India captain and BCCI president Saurav Ganguly saving a mango tree has gone viral.

Taking to Twitter, Ganguly shared pictures of himself pulling back an uprooted tree from the balcony of his house. “The mango tree in the house had to be lifted, pulled back and fixed again .. strength at its highest,” he wrote while tweeting the pictures.

The mango tree in the house had to be lifted, pulled back and fixed again .. strength at its highest 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/RGOJeaqFx1 — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) May 21, 2020

Since being shared online, the post quickly went viral on social media and prompted several reactions online with many praising the cricketer for helping save a tree. However, the picture also reminded some of Ganguly’s celebration at Lord’s balcony in 2002 after the NatWest final win against England.

Karbo ladbo jitbo Great work by our Indian captain https://t.co/0PYKONWTMb — SANTOSH KUMAR (@santoor_78) May 22, 2020

@SGanguly99 always have been known for showing his strength from a balcony. https://t.co/ABiABApnqY — tadbitmad ™ (@tadbitmad01) May 22, 2020

Another day… Another Balcony. The tryst with the balcony continues. #DadagiriForever https://t.co/yLe2OIJl3t — Biswajit (@biswa_87) May 22, 2020

Dada is back in the balcony. https://t.co/3VZMcbul3U — Madhav Bhatiya (@MadhavBhatiya) May 22, 2020

Ah Ganguly and his balcony pictures 🥺 https://t.co/P0ljQzP4YS — Kevin Zatakia (@KevinZatakia) May 22, 2020

Awesome Dada. Thank God it survives. We believe Kolkata will bounce back soon more stronger. https://t.co/OGaWtKCUNE — binita behera (@binita_behera) May 22, 2020

