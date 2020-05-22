Follow Us:
Friday, May 22, 2020
COVID19

‘Dada and the balcony’: Netizens reminded of Lord’s iconic moment after Ganguly’s picture goes viral

Since being shared online, the post quickly went viral on social media and prompted several reactions online with many praising the cricketer for helping save a tree.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 22, 2020 3:36:33 pm
cyclone amphan, cyclone amphan landfall, West Bengal, Odisha, covid-19. coronavirus, The picture also reminded some of Ganguly’s celebration at Lord’s balcony in 2002 after the NatWest final win against England.

Cyclone Amphan has left behind a trail of destruction in West Bengal and Odisha, claiming over 70 lives. Kolkata also bore brunt of the cyclone where trees were uprooted and communication lines snapped. Amid this gloom, a picture of former India captain and BCCI president Saurav Ganguly saving a mango tree has gone viral.

Taking to Twitter, Ganguly shared pictures of himself pulling back an uprooted tree from the balcony of his house. “The mango tree in the house had to be lifted, pulled back and fixed again .. strength at its highest,” he wrote while tweeting the pictures.

Since being shared online, the post quickly went viral on social media and prompted several reactions online with many praising the cricketer for helping save a tree. However, the picture also reminded some of Ganguly’s celebration at Lord’s balcony in 2002 after the NatWest final win against England.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 22: Latest News

Advertisement