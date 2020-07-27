Netizens pay tribute to former President APJ Abdul Kalam on 5th death anniversary

Many shared artworks and famous quotes, fondly remembering the former president. Many shared artworks and famous quotes, fondly remembering the former president.

Netizens flooded social media with tributes on the occasion of the fifth death anniversary of former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.

Kalam passed away on July 27, 2015, after suffering a cardiac arrest while delivering a speech at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Shillong. He was 83-years-old.

Many shared artworks in tribute and famous quotes by Kalam, who was also a scientist and author.

Take a look at some of the reactions:

My humble tribute to the “People’s President” #BharatRatna Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam on his death anniversary… https://t.co/KTJKZ20LhW pic.twitter.com/hxCNreIqvo — Biraj Lahkar (@birajlahkar) July 27, 2020

The Man who Inspired many…Tributes to my hero Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his death anniversary.The People’s President…!!#apjabdulkalam pic.twitter.com/aVD4dFrEB2 — Durga Ramdas Kateel (@durgaramdas) July 27, 2020

Remembering “The Missile Man”, 11th President of India #APJAbdulKalam on his Death Anniversary today 🙏 A Greatest Scientist, A Scholar,

The People’s President, Bharat Ratna & a greatest Dreamer 😇 His thoughts & ideologies inspire many youngsters even today❤ pic.twitter.com/ODyuUOGlaO — Pulagam Chinnarayana (@PulagamOfficial) July 27, 2020

To succeed in your mission, you must have a single-minded devotion to your goal. ~Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Remembering the people’s president the Missile Man of India#deathAnniversary #apjabdulkalam #MissileManofIndia pic.twitter.com/XCXUIvECcQ — Jubli Sharma (@jubli_sharma) July 27, 2020

A dream is not that which you see while sleeping, it is something that does not let you sleep…..

Remembering “The People’s President” on his 5th Death Aniversary…💐💐

#apjabdulkalam pic.twitter.com/OYsQyZwQ6k — Devidas Bansode (@bansode_devidas) July 27, 2020

Remembering the people’s president, Bharatratna and inspiration to the entire nation Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam on his death anniversary 🙌 — Omkar Inamdar (@omkarinamdarr) July 27, 2020

Often referred to as the people’s president due to his popularity, Kalam who was an aerospace scientist served as the 11th president of India from 2002 to 2007.

