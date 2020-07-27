scorecardresearch
Monday, July 27, 2020
Netizens pay tribute to former President APJ Abdul Kalam on 5th death anniversary

Many shared artworks in tribute and famous quotes by APJ Abdul Kalam, who was also a scientist and author.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 27, 2020 12:08:29 pm
APJ Abdul Kalam, APJ Abdul Kalamdeath anniversary, APJ Abdul Kalamdeath anniversary fifth death anniversary, APJ Abdul Kalamdeath anniversary tributes, Trending news, Indian Express Many shared artworks and famous quotes, fondly remembering the former president.

Netizens flooded social media with tributes on the occasion of the fifth death anniversary of former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.

Kalam passed away on July 27, 2015, after suffering a cardiac arrest while delivering a speech at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Shillong. He was 83-years-old.

Many shared artworks in tribute and famous quotes by Kalam, who was also a scientist and author.

Take a look at some of the reactions:

Often referred to as the people’s president due to his popularity, Kalam who was an aerospace scientist served as the 11th president of India from 2002 to 2007.

