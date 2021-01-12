scorecardresearch
Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Netizens react with memes after WhatsApp clarifies privacy policy update amid row

However, users are clearly not convinced with the latest policy update and are even contemplating shifting to other messaging apps. Many took to social media to express their concerns and even joke about the company's clarification.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | January 12, 2021 6:38:48 pm
whatsapp privacy policy, whatsapp privacy policy update 2021, whatsapp privacy policy news, whatsapp new privacy policy, whatsapp new privacy policy update, whatsapp new privacy policy news, whatsapp new privacy policy rules, whatsapp policy, whatsapp policy update, whatsapp policy update 2021, whatsapp policy news, whatsapp policy latest updateIn a blog post, WhatsApp reiterated that private messages or sensitive location data will not be shared with Facebook.

WhatsApp’s latest privacy policy update has triggered trust issues among users with many wondering how the change would affect them. While the company clarified that the update won’t affect the privacy of messages exchanged between friends and family, netizens are ridiculing the explanation with memes and jokes.

In a blog post, WhatsApp reiterated that private messages or sensitive location data will not be shared with Facebook. However, they added that business conversation on the platform might be readable and used for advertising.

“With some of the rumors going around, we want to answer some of the common questions we have received. We go to great lengths to build WhatsApp in a way that helps people communicate privately,” read the company’s read the FAQs post. “We want to be clear that the policy update does not affect the privacy of your messages with friends or family in any way,” they added.

