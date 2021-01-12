Netizens react with memes after WhatsApp clarifies privacy policy update amid row

In a blog post, WhatsApp reiterated that private messages or sensitive location data will not be shared with Facebook.

WhatsApp’s latest privacy policy update has triggered trust issues among users with many wondering how the change would affect them. While the company clarified that the update won’t affect the privacy of messages exchanged between friends and family, netizens are ridiculing the explanation with memes and jokes.

In a blog post, WhatsApp reiterated that private messages or sensitive location data will not be shared with Facebook. However, they added that business conversation on the platform might be readable and used for advertising.

“With some of the rumors going around, we want to answer some of the common questions we have received. We go to great lengths to build WhatsApp in a way that helps people communicate privately,” read the company’s read the FAQs post. “We want to be clear that the policy update does not affect the privacy of your messages with friends or family in any way,” they added.

However, users are clearly not convinced with the latest policy update and are even contemplating shifting to other messaging apps. Many took to social media to express their concerns and even joke about the company’s clarification.

#WhatsappPrivacy New update whatsapp privacy issues explained in one pic.😂 pic.twitter.com/TvAZ6gkGaa — Mujaffar ali (@mujaffar__Ali) January 12, 2021

#WhatsappPrivacy there nothing termed as privacy policy in whatsapp now pic.twitter.com/NsrD64TPRv — Moni singh (@Moni7790432) January 12, 2021

My social media Timeline nowadays :#WhatsappPrivacy pic.twitter.com/HJf2IHkPWO — J I Y A🖤 (@Jiyakhan_4) January 12, 2021

Me: Kal se pakka parhoonga WhatsApp Headquarters:#WhatsappPrivacy pic.twitter.com/9TbOsYpyuj — Hamza Aijaz Ahmed (@hamzaaijazahmed) January 12, 2021