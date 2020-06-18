‘Spare gobi manchurian’: How netizens reacted to a minister’s call to ban Chinese food

Many joked that Indian Chinese dishes are actually an insult to the original cuisine. (Source: ANI/Twitter, Getty Images) Many joked that Indian Chinese dishes are actually an insult to the original cuisine. (Source: ANI/Twitter, Getty Images)

Following a clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers along the Line of Actual Control that left 20 Indian soldiers dead, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale asked people to boycott Chinese food and restaurants. The minister who earlier came up with the ‘Go Corona, Corona Go’ slogan, received plenty of responses on social media with many people appealing to leave Chinese food alone.

In a tweet, Athawale wrote in Hindi, “China is a country that betrays. India should boycott all products from China. Chinese food and the hotels selling it should be closed.” His statement comes amid campaigns to boycott products that are made in China.

Restaurants selling Chinese food should be banned. I appeal to people to boycott Chinese food: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale pic.twitter.com/PoY0Udfule — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2020

However, on social media, this call met with ridicule and jokes. Many pointed out that it was Indians who make Chinese food in India and boycotting them would be self-sabotaging. Also many pointed out that the Chinese food enjoyed here had little to do with the food eaten in China.

India me Chinese food Indians hi banate hain @RamdasAthawale sir. Isse China ko koi revenue nahi jaata. Ban karna hi hai to tiktok ban karwaiye. — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) June 18, 2020

Yaha hum inki baato ko mazak me le rahe hain, kal India me Chinese restaurants par attack shuru ho jayein to hairaan mat hona kyuki Athawale ji ke kuch supporters Athawale ji se bhi 4 kadam aage hain. — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) June 18, 2020

This is the same man who stood on a street with the Chinese Consul General in Mumbai and said “go Corona, go”…he’s certainly evolved…😄 https://t.co/kPxwNTfANr — SUHEL SETH (@Suhelseth) June 18, 2020

After an unexpected success in S1, everyone feels the pressure in S2. And it’s showing. https://t.co/MeIoVSqMqw — वरुण 🇮🇳 (@varungrover) June 18, 2020

Go Chowmein, Chowmein Go. — Abijit Ganguly (@AbijitG) June 18, 2020

In the style of Legend Athawale sir: agar china ki nazar padi hamaare zameen pe..

paneer raaita daal denge unke chowmein pe.. — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) June 18, 2020

aaj se chai mei Cheeni daalna band — 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐢𝐞 🇮🇳 (@BodmasCharlie) June 18, 2020

Both noodles will be banned — Maida wale and Athawale — Pranav Sapra (@pranavsapra) June 18, 2020

indian cook getting boycotted for selling indian chinese gobi manchurian pic.twitter.com/lB48ocPgGI — Sour (@Sour258) June 18, 2020

The so called Chinese food you get in India is the actual revenge on China. — Kaustubh (@shankasur) June 18, 2020

Earlier in March, the minister took social media by storm with his slogans against the novel coronavirus. The Republican Party of India chief was seen chanting a slogan along with the Chinese Consul General in Mumbai and Buddhist monks. The video, reportedly shot at Gateway of India on February 20 during a prayer session, had netizens in splits.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd