Thursday, June 18, 2020
COVID19

‘Spare gobi manchurian’: How netizens reacted to a minister’s call to ban Chinese food

Many on social media pointed out that it was Indians who make Chinese food in the country and boycotting their products would be self-sabotaging.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 18, 2020 4:39:45 pm
chinese food ban, Ramdas Athawale, Ramdas Athawale ban chinese food, indian chinese food ban, boycott chinese products, viral news, indian express Many joked that Indian Chinese dishes are actually an insult to the original cuisine. (Source: ANI/Twitter, Getty Images)

Following a clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers along the Line of Actual Control that left 20 Indian soldiers dead, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale asked people to boycott Chinese food and restaurants. The minister who earlier came up with the ‘Go Corona, Corona Go’ slogan, received plenty of responses on social media with many people appealing to leave Chinese food alone.

In a tweet, Athawale wrote in Hindi, “China is a country that betrays. India should boycott all products from China. Chinese food and the hotels selling it should be closed.” His statement comes amid campaigns to boycott products that are made in China.

However, on social media, this call met with ridicule and jokes. Many pointed out that it was Indians who make Chinese food in India and boycotting them would be self-sabotaging. Also many pointed out that the Chinese food enjoyed here had little to do with the food eaten in China.

Earlier in March, the minister took social media by storm with his slogans against the novel coronavirus. The Republican Party of India chief was seen chanting a slogan along with the Chinese Consul General in Mumbai and Buddhist monks. The video, reportedly shot at Gateway of India on February 20 during a prayer session, had netizens in splits.

