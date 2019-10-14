IRCTC’s super stock market debut inspires Twitter memes

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) made a strong debut at the stock market on Monday after its shares zoomed over 100 per cent against the listing price.

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) stood at Rs 644 on BSE, a 101.25 premium over the issue price of Rs 320. The IPO subscription was open from September 30 to October 4.

The company’s stock market debut became the talk of the town which made #IRCTC and #IRCTCipo trend on Twitter. While many took to Twitter to react to the news, other spawned jokes over the strong debut. Take a look at some of the reactions

Getting a lot in this @IRCTCofficial IPO was even harder than booking a tatkal ticket #Irctcipo🚉💹 — Mohit Shukla (@shuklam) October 11, 2019

Failed to get allotment in #Irctcipo

Tatkal quota mein try karu??? 😂😂#irctc — Jainam Shah (@JainamS74496540) October 11, 2019

Most asked question in office today – “Laga kya” #IRCTCIPO — Rohan Gala (@RohanG90) October 10, 2019

Like how train moves in a same way stock is moving on it’s first day.

Congratulations to all who got allotted these shares at issue price of ₹320/- & now the stock is at ₹691.5/- more than 100%.

We can see lot of buying is happening 👏👏#IRCTC #Irctcipo pic.twitter.com/TJnYmtgdoj — Bha_lo_p 🇮🇳 (@lokesh_kallu) October 14, 2019

IRCTC is the only entity authorised by Indian Railways to provide catering services to railways, online railway tickets and packaged drinking water at railway stations and trains in India.