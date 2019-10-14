IRCTC’s super stock market debut inspires Twitter memes

Toggle Menu
IRCTC is the only entity authorised by Indian Railways to provide catering services to railways, online railway tickets and packaged drinking water at railway stations and trains in India.

The IPO stood at Rs 644 on BSE, a 101.25 premium over the issue price of Rs 320.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) made a strong debut at the stock market on Monday after its shares zoomed over 100 per cent against the listing price.

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) stood at Rs 644 on BSE, a 101.25 premium over the issue price of Rs 320. The IPO subscription was open from September 30 to October 4.

The company’s stock market debut became the talk of the town which made #IRCTC and #IRCTCipo trend on Twitter. While many took to Twitter to react to the news, other spawned jokes over the strong debut. Take a look at some of the reactions

