Monday, Sep 26, 2022

With memes and mimicry, netizens react to Falguni Pathak and Neha Kakkar’s tiff over ‘Maine Payal Hai Chhankai’

Falguni Pathak has expressed outrage over the newly-launched remix of her song Maine Payal Hai Chhankai.

Falguni Pathak, Neha Kakkar, Falguni Pathak and Neha Kakkar beef, Falguni Pathak and Neha Kakkar fight, Falguni Pathak and Neha Kakkar tweets memes, Maine Payal Hai Chhankai remix, O Sajna Neha Kakkar tweets, Saloni Gaur Neha Kakkar, Indian expressDespite their very public cold war, Pathak and Kakkar were seen sharing a stage during the Navratri special episode of Indian Idol 13.

Remixes have been a part of the Indian music industry for a while now, but not all of such songs are well received by fans. Now, Falguni Pathak’s song Maine Payal Hai Chhankai is one of them.

On September 19, T-Series released O Sajna a recreated version of Pathak’s 90s hit. However, she did not take kindly to this version and took to Instagram to voice her disdain for the new song. She shared Instagram stories that directly critiqued Neha Kakkar.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the singer-composer also revealed she can not take any legal action against the makers of O Sajna because she does not own the rights to the song. This soon prompted Kakkar to post cryptic posts against those who were bothered to see her “happy and successful”.

While Kakkar seems unbothered by the criticism, this has not stopped netizens from dissing O Sajna.

Expressing their displeasure at the song, a Twitter user wrote, “Heard Neha Kakkar’s version of Maine Payal Hai Chhankai (a Falguni Pathak classic). Sincerely suggesting the Government now to immediately introduce “Prevention of Songs Recreation Bill” in the next Parliament session.”

Another person wrote, “everyone traumatized by the Neha Kakkar remix can revisit the original masterpiece by Falguni Pathak for therapy ”.

On Sunday, Saloni Gaur, a popular content creator known for her celebrity impressions, also posted a video in which she made fun of Kakkar’s response to the backlash surrounding O Sajna.

However, despite their very public cold war, Pathak and Kakkar were seen sharing a stage during the Navratri special episode of Indian Idol 13.

First published on: 26-09-2022 at 02:50:05 pm
