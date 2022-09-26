With memes and mimicry, netizens react to Falguni Pathak and Neha Kakkar’s tiff over ‘Maine Payal Hai Chhankai’

Remixes have been a part of the Indian music industry for a while now, but not all of such songs are well received by fans. Now, Falguni Pathak’s song Maine Payal Hai Chhankai is one of them.

On September 19, T-Series released O Sajna a recreated version of Pathak’s 90s hit. However, she did not take kindly to this version and took to Instagram to voice her disdain for the new song. She shared Instagram stories that directly critiqued Neha Kakkar.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the singer-composer also revealed she can not take any legal action against the makers of O Sajna because she does not own the rights to the song. This soon prompted Kakkar to post cryptic posts against those who were bothered to see her “happy and successful”.

While Kakkar seems unbothered by the criticism, this has not stopped netizens from dissing O Sajna.

Neha Kakkar recreating “Maine Payal Hai Chhankayi” by Falguni Pathak is nothing less than a National Calamity/Trauma. Neha & Tony consume two Tablespoons of Auto Tune every morning with Warm Water to Torture rest of Indians. Request Government to take Notice & Appropriate Action. — Vaibhav Singh (@vaibhavUP65) September 25, 2022

Only thing I liked about Neha Kakkar’s reply to Falguni Pathak is that it is not an audio clip. — Mr. Stark 3.0 (@Pradhaan_Mantri) September 24, 2022

POV : Neha Kakkar going through Falguni Pathak insta stories.pic.twitter.com/f9jHffKLwf — Arman (@_m_c_q) September 25, 2022

Purify yourself for the sin you made listening to Neha Kakkar’s version of this song. Falguni Pathak ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LFEqWlm8Rd — Inzi (@gunnerinjal) September 25, 2022

Neha Kakkar ruined the music, Can’t say now ” Music is therapy”. #FalguniPathak — Gravity (@Ankiity) September 25, 2022

Listening this original on loop to forget d cringe remake!! — Nayela Shabbir (@5habb1r_p15cean) September 23, 2022

I want this between Neha Kakkar and Falguni Pathak pic.twitter.com/JHedyEtO1K — Robin (@Bisleri_maymer) September 24, 2022

Heard Neha Kakkar’s version of “Maine paayal hai Chhankayi” (a Falguni Pathak classic). Sincerely suggesting the Government now to immediately introduce “Prevention of Songs Recreation Bill” in the next Parliament session. — Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) September 24, 2022

Neha Kakkar trying to fight with Falguni Pathak via insta stories pic.twitter.com/yDT2iR3un3 — A (@AppeFizzz) September 25, 2022

Expressing their displeasure at the song, a Twitter user wrote, “Heard Neha Kakkar’s version of Maine Payal Hai Chhankai (a Falguni Pathak classic). Sincerely suggesting the Government now to immediately introduce “Prevention of Songs Recreation Bill” in the next Parliament session.”

Another person wrote, “everyone traumatized by the Neha Kakkar remix can revisit the original masterpiece by Falguni Pathak for therapy ”.

On Sunday, Saloni Gaur, a popular content creator known for her celebrity impressions, also posted a video in which she made fun of Kakkar’s response to the backlash surrounding O Sajna.

However, despite their very public cold war, Pathak and Kakkar were seen sharing a stage during the Navratri special episode of Indian Idol 13.